As a small business owner here in Connecticut, it is not often that I have the opportunity to praise our politicians. Far too often, the legislatures and regulators of the federal, state, and local governments send us nonsensical and complex burdens on our businesses. And far too often we ignore them because we cannot understand them or are unaware. But I will give credit to Gov. Ned Lamont and the Legislature because they have over the past 12 months put in place laws that help protect us from the ever-growing threat of cybercrime.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO