BMW M's First-Ever Motorcycle Gets 50th Anniversary Pack

For the third time in its hallowed 50-year history, BMW M has dusted off the CSL (Competition, Sport, Lightweight) moniker for an ultra-high-performance model. First, it was the 1973 E9 3.0 CSL, and then the 2003 E46 M3 CSL. Now, the Bavarian house of high performance has applied it to a limited edition, no holds barred version of the second-generation BMW M4. While the M4 previously got saddled with the GTS nomenclature for its high-performance variant, the 2023 BMW M4 CSL celebrates the old naming convention, partially to celebrate M's 50th anniversary, and partly because it's even purer than the GTS was. Built around the G82-generation M4 Coupe, the M4 CSL goes rear-wheel drive, gets more power, less weight, and dedicates itself to the pursuit of on-track perfection in much the same way as the Alfa Romeo Giulia GTA and Porsche 911 GT3. Limited to 1,000 units globally and with a price tag to make mere mortals weep, this is the purest distillation of BMW M's road and track prowess in one.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO