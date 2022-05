Readers have undoubtedly noticed the letters from folks unhappy with my congressman, and the congressman of many Californian readers, Kevin McCarthy. Many of those letters, perhaps most, appear to be from outside his district, some from out-of-state and at least one from as far away as Pennsylvania. Some take statements out of context or reflect a general hostility toward Republicans. Such letters are truly motivated by one basic reality — he is doing a great job of unifying the party.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO