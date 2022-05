The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will meet Monday to consider a rezoning request for a 1-acre property on FM 109. Glenwood Vierus is in the process of purchasing the land addressed as 151 FM 109, and seeks to redevelop the site with warehouse storage and office use. The land is currently zoned for manufactured home residential use, but the applicant is seeking to rezone it for commercial research and technology use.

BRENHAM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO