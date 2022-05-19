ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville East employee accused of making racist comment to students resigns

By Megan Valley
 4 days ago

The Belleville East High School staff member who was accused of making a racist comment in front of students earlier this month has resigned, Superintendent Brian Mentzer confirmed Thursday.

The resignation, which was first reported by KSDK 5, happened after the employee was told Mentzer would recommend she be terminated.

On May 5, Belleville East Principal Josh Lane informed families with an automated call that an employee had been reported for making a racist comment in front of students and that immediate steps were being taken to address the matter.

As soon as the incident was reported, the employee was issued a no-contact directive while the district investigated, Mentzer said Thursday. The investigation lasted about five working days.

Belleville Township High School had no further comment on the incident, Mentzer said.

