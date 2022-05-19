ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

What 3 tech companies in NC have the most job openings?

By Bill Young
 4 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of tech job openings statewide increase by 20,000 in the past year, and special skills and certifications are crucial for people who want to fill them.

In Thursday’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has what you need for success in the field and the three companies with the most tech openings statewide.

Getting the right kinds of certifications for whatever job you might want is going to give you a huge leg up on the competition.

The ones most in need are a crucial part of the monthly jobs report from the NC Tech Association .

Being a certified info systems security professional is number one on the list.

This isn’t overnight – it requires years of experience and shows you are highly knowledgeable about cyber security.

The other certification, which I always think is interesting, is secret security clearance.

So which companies have the most openings? Microsoft, Wells Fargo, and PriceWaterHouseCoopers.

Tech Companies
