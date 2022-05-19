NYC Housing Vacancy Survey Raises Serious Questions About City’s Housing Policy

LUNA PARK AWARDS FUNDS TO 3 YOUTH-CENTERED CHARITIES: Today, Luna Park in Coney Island hosted a check presentation ceremony to benefit three local Brooklyn charities — all of which benefit Brooklyn’s youth — as a result of the 2022 Opening Day sales. Children of Promise, NYC in Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bed-Stuy), Brooklyn, which assists children of incarcerated parents and empower them to build brighter futures; the Coney Island Sharks, which offers a free athletics program that also incorporates life skills through mentoring and tutoring; and Operation H.O.O.D. (Helping Our Own Develop) Cure Violence Initiative in Coney Island identifies and mediates conflicts among high-risk youth, will each receive $25,000.00 from Luna Park in Coney Island which will go towards supporting their respective programs.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 11 HOURS AGO