NYC Housing Vacancy Survey Raises Serious Questions About City’s Housing Policy

The 2021 Housing Vacancy Survey, released yesterday, seems to reinforce the prevailing belief that New York City housing policies are failing. It is the general consensus that New York City has not created enough affordable housing to meet its needs. For almost 75 years now, the city has extended a “housing...
New York elected officials are calling on the General Assembly to pass legislation to transition new buildings off fossil fuels, saying it would make the state cleaner and healthier. The All-Electric Building Act would require new buildings to have all-electric appliances for space and water heating and cooking by 2023....
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Michael Tannousis had a stern message for New York City officials on Saturday during a press conference in Grasmere. “This is not the place for a homeless shelter.”. Tannousis was joined by Borough President Vito Fossella, Mid-Island Councilman David Carr and over a dozen...
New York state Assemblymember Yuh-Line Niou (D) announced Saturday that she will run in the state’s 10th Congressional District in a bid to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), whose address has been moved into another House district by redistricting. Niou made the announcement in New York City’s Chinatown, boasting...
A Bronx landlord is running afoul of the state’s emergency rental assistance program, say tenants who claim they’re being squeezed by the wealthy property owner. But the landlord contends that’s simply not the case and that the situation is more complicated than their renters are letting on.
LUNA PARK AWARDS FUNDS TO 3 YOUTH-CENTERED CHARITIES: Today, Luna Park in Coney Island hosted a check presentation ceremony to benefit three local Brooklyn charities — all of which benefit Brooklyn’s youth — as a result of the 2022 Opening Day sales. Children of Promise, NYC in Bedford-Stuyvesant (Bed-Stuy), Brooklyn, which assists children of incarcerated parents and empower them to build brighter futures; the Coney Island Sharks, which offers a free athletics program that also incorporates life skills through mentoring and tutoring; and Operation H.O.O.D. (Helping Our Own Develop) Cure Violence Initiative in Coney Island identifies and mediates conflicts among high-risk youth, will each receive $25,000.00 from Luna Park in Coney Island which will go towards supporting their respective programs.
Mayor Adams promised Friday that the city’s long-embattled public housing system won’t be in a “broken” state after his first four years in office, setting a high bar for himself on an issue that he has been accused of not focusing enough on. Adams made the significant pledge while at an event in Williamsburg, Brooklyn with local elected officials and residents to mark the completion of a $434 ...
The clock is ticking on the final days of a likely-to-expire tax break that real estate developers rely on to build new apartments. Developers are rushing to get started on projects eligible for the 421-a tax incentive — but what will happen to the New York apartment housing construction market after the June 15 deadline passes and Albany fails to pass an extension?
Jersey City Employment and Training Program Executive Director Katrice Thomas is departing next month to take on a vice president job at a New York nonprofit. “I am from New York originally so I will be working as vice president at a nonprofit there that helps women get into skilled trades. My last day will be at the end of June, likely June 30th when the fiscal year ends,” she told HCV over the phone.
NYC Housing Connect has announced the opening of a housing lottery for 225 new construction affordable housing apartments in the Bronx. The River Crest apartment building is located at 1164 River Avenue, Concourse section of Bronx Community Board 4.
During the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jen Chantrtanapichate, a climate justice organizer, fell behind on her utility bills after she lost her contract as a consultant. “I was enrolled in autopay and paying all my bills on time before the pandemic,” Chantrtanapichate said, adding that her utility debt...
A state judge finalized New York's congressional and state Senate district maps early Saturday, putting them in place for the next decade barring any further lawsuits. Carnegie Mellon University fellow Jonathan Cervas, who was tasked with redrawing new district lines after a set of Democrat-drawn maps were overturned, submitted his final maps late Friday night, with Acting State Supreme Court Justice Patrick McAllister ordering them into place just after midnight Saturday.
Caribbean-American Democratic Congresswoman, Yvette D. Clarke on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the preliminary draft New York Congressional map that was released on Monday by a court-appointed, neutral special master tasked with redrawing New York’s Congressional and state Senate district maps. The preliminary draft comes after a Steuben County...
When President-Elect Richard Klass gets sworn in during a ceremony at Borough Hall next month, he will be joined by his fellow officers including distinguished trial attorney Angelicque Moreno. The announcement that Moreno will be the incoming treasurer of the Brooklyn Bar Association was officially made during the Annual Meeting...
New York Harbor was once filled with billions of oysters, providing a feast for the native Lenape people — and then the Dutch, the English and New Yorkers of all stripes. Some biologists estimate that the harbor once contained half of the world’s oysters, according to New York Public Library.
As New Jersey continues to suffer from irresponsible, selfish, and out-of-control politicians, many people are looking for the exit. So many that for the past four years, New Jersey has topped the chart for the highest percentage of people moving out (71% in 2021) compared to those moving to New Jersey.
Comments / 0