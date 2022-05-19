ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC Housing Vacancy Survey Raises Serious Questions About City’s Housing Policy

Brooklyn Daily Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Housing Vacancy Survey, released yesterday, seems to reinforce the prevailing belief that New York City housing policies are failing. It is the general consensus that New York City has not created enough affordable housing to meet its needs. For almost 75 years now, the city has extended a “housing...

brooklyneagle.com

