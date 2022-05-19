Steals and Deals: How to get the lowest price on gas

TAMPA, Fl. (WLNS) — According to AAA, the national gas price average hit a new all-time high, jumping to $4.37 on Tuesday.



For Tampa local Alexis Fowler, going back to the office has meant a 40-minute commute both ways.

“I’m driving probably 50 to 75 miles a week,” said Fowler

With the price of gas continuing to rise nationwide and in Florida, those fill-ups are crushing her budget

“I’m spending something like $50 to $75 bucks a week,” said Fowler.

So, where and how can you pay the rock bottom price for gas?

Let’s start at some of the nationally branded gas stations.

“Gas companies offer rewards programs. On top of that, sometimes fuel companies will actually offer discounts with their apps,” said Benjamin Preston, an auto reporter with Consumer Reports.

The loyalty program from Exxon offers 3 cents off a gallon, Citgo 3 cents off with additional discounts on Tuesdays and Fridays, and Sunoco also offers 3 cents off per gallon

But how you pay could also save you money.

“The bank credit cards are typically going to save you more money than the gas station credit cards,” said Preston.

He says that because gas station cards typically offer a fixed 5 to 10 cents off each gallon, but bank cards offer a percentage back, so as the price of a tank of gas goes up so does the amount you get on cashback.

For example, the Chase Flex card offers 5% back, the Citi Bank Custom Card offers 5% cashback on your highest spending category, which for many is gas, and the PNC cash rewards Visa has 4% off gas, but remember, you don’t save anything if you carry a balance and have to pay interest every month.

Now crunching the numbers, your best opportunity for savings may come from a totally different strategy – through warehouse clubs.

In Tampa, where the average gas price is $4.24 a gallon, Sam’s Club had gas for $4.04, and Costco for $4.03 but that’s the starting point.

If you pay with a Sam’s Club branded MasterCard and you get another 5% off in cashback, which takes the price down to $3.84 a gallon.

At Costco, their Citi card offers 4% cashback off gas to a final price of $3.87 a gallon

