ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat was seen turning in circles in the bay with no one on board in Islamorada. Nancy Stellway was making her way back home with her husband and friends to West Palm Beach after a quiet weekend in the Keys Sunday evening, when something scary on the water caught Stellway’s eye and caused them to park, jump out and call for help.

ISLAMORADA, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO