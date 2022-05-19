ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who is Erica? Letters missing from Bank sign in downtown Richmond

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond newcomers and tourists gazing at the downtown skyline may experience some bewilderment if they look at the Bank of America building, which is currently missing critical signage.

The “Am” in “Bank of America” disappeared from one side of the buildings located on the corner of East Cary Street and South 12th Street, leaving a sign that reads “Bank of erica.”

Prince George animal shelter reaches full capacity for dogs, adoption encouraged

It is unclear whether or not the letters fell or when exactly it happened. As of now, no injuries have been reported as a result of letters falling from above.

