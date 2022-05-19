ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Council members demand details from Marilyn Mosby as cries for crime help continue

By Mikenzie Frost
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police Department amid a surge in violence, the councilmembers also took issue with staffing levels and getting details from the City State’s Attorney’s Office. Councilman Eric Costello made the public plea for change during a news conference on May 19, asking for a...

Comments / 7

John Wood
4d ago

Defunded and demoralized the police , can't even get enough people to apply for the 300+ empty police positions because these same people chose the criminals over it's citizens and the laws , but now that crime is out of hand and midterms are coming they want us to vote for them and their failed policies !

Marcus
4d ago

If the voters don’t demand better from the elected officials then nothing will ever change

Milton Allen
3d ago

She's the worse. She beats Swisher out as the all-time worst States Attorney of Baltimore City. She's got to go!

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor's office pushes back on CitiWatch stat in council letter

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — The Mayor's Office is, in part, responding to a letter that a handful of Baltimore City council members sent to various city agencies, concerning recent crime and the immediate need to address it. The letter was sent last week to agencies including the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Judge issues updated pre-trial schedule in Marilyn Mosby federal case

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After both sides couldn’t agree on a scheduling timeline in Baltimore City’s indicted state’s attorney’s federal case, a judge set the timeline for what’s next. During a public status conference held by phone on May 23, Judge Lydia Griggsby heard from...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Hearing in Marilyn Mosby trial will be open to the public

A hearing is set on Monday in the federal perjury case against Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby. The hearing is virtual, and unlike others addressing the trial schedule, will be accessible to the public. The prosecution and Mosby's attorneys cannot agree on the schedule for pre-trial motions and even...
foxbaltimore.com

As council members push for change, is there a split in City Hall?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are questions over whether there's a growing political rift within the Baltimore City Council and mayor's office. 15 people make up Baltimore's City Council. Its 14 members are led by council president Nick Mosby. The past couple weeks there are signs of a split within...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City leaders in Vegas for conference to 'forge relationships'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore’s city council meeting was canceled for May 23 while the council president, mayor, and other government officials attend a conference in Las Vegas on the taxpayer’s dime. Council President Nick Mosby canceled the meeting and during the May 18 Board of Estimates meeting,...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Help Baltimore County Police solve the 2009 murder of Daniel Coverston

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public's help in solving a 2009 homicide. According to police, just before 3:00 p.m., on February 14, 2009, 22-year-old Daniel Coverston was inside his apartment near Lachlan Circle in Towson, recovering from a surgery for a detached retina. Per his doctor's orders, recovery required him to rest face down on his bed.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Man Sought In Federal Hill Restaurant Shooting, Baltimore Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for a man who is suspected of shooting a 19-year-old man inside of a restaurant in Federal Hill, according to authorities. Police believe that 45-year-old Victor Shuron shot the man following a dispute at Sweet Peaz Southern Kitchen on S. Charles Street on May 13. Shuron argued with the man inside the restaurant before shooting him, according to a preliminary investigation. He walked out of the restaurant, returned a short time later with a gun, and shot the victim before fleeing, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was initially listed in serious condition, police said. MAN SHOT IN FEDERAL HILL. It happened at Sweet Peas on S. Charles St. @BaltimorePolice say the 19yo victim was shot in the chest inside the restaurant. The shooter got away. @wjz pic.twitter.com/nugldj4APz — Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) May 13, 2022 At the time, Eric Costello, whose district includes Federal Hill, said that he had spoken to the captain of the Southern District and his understanding was that “the victim and shooter are known to each other.” Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Shuron should dial 911 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

