Baird, TX

Baird VFD works to contain fire off I-20 as Mesquite Heat fire burns in Taylor County

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

BAIRD, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – As a 9,000+ acre fire, the Mesquite Heat fire, burns in near Coronado’s Camp, another fire popped up in Baird Thursday afternoon.

Just off I-20, about three miles East of Baird at Exit 310, crews are working to put out a smaller fire and keep it from spreading.

The Baird Volunteer Fire Department responded to this fire around 4:00 p.m. Thursday.

Red Flag Warning: Critical fire weather conditions remain in Taylor County

Callahan County, as well as other counties surrounding Taylor County, are under a Red Flag Warning.

As of 5:00 p.m. Thursday, the blaze was not yet contained. KTAB/KRBC will monitor and provide updates as they become available.

BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

