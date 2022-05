KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A deadly tornado with winds of 150 miles-an-hour ripped through the town of Gaylord Friday afternoon, killing two people and injuring more than forty others. It was the first twister to hit Otsego County in eight years, and the only twister of that magnitude to strike the area since July 3, 1974.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO