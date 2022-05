Connor Herraiz had a total of 13 points to lift seventh-seeded Pope John to an 18-4 win over 10th-seeded Paul VI in the first round of the Non-Public A Tournament in Sparta. Herraiz found the back of the net eight times with five assists for Pope John (10-8), which advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals where it will travel to face second-seeded Seton Hall Prep. Lucas Santore had a goal and four assists and Eric Vargas netted two goals in the win.

SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO