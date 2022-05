About “With extra cash, revive N.J. free-beach debate,” a May 18 South Jersey Times editorial:. So, we’ve got a state revenue windfall, now predicted to be over $9 billion, and it’s burning a hole in our pocket. The thing is, everyone has a plan. The silliest one is is using any of this money to eliminate or cut Jersey Shore towns’ beach fees and possibly make access free to everyone. That would benefit a small minority who go to the beaches and the property owners in the affected towns. No benefit would come to the majority of us from doing this. And, once the surplus is gone, it’s gone.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO