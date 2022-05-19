ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monrovia, CA

Monrovia dance studio, SoCal Arts, thrives during pandemic and continues to serve hundreds of students

SoCal Arts, the newest dance studio in the Monrovia area, manages to survive and provide dance education to hundreds of students as the pandemic continues to shift our world and create a “new reality.”

In a new partnership with Dance Resource Center – Los Angeles, SoCal Arts will continue to introduce students to the art of ballet and dance, in the studio and across public schools.

Now entering its third year, the studio is thrilled to announce its Summer Dance Season, “At the Impressionists’ Edge.”

The community is invited to its Gala fundraiser on June 3 accompanied by a silent auction and a dance performance. The silent auction will support not only the school year round program, but also scholarships for male students ages 6 to 10, encouraging their inner love for dance.

The full length performance series will continue on June 4 and 5 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. on both days. These are immersive dance shows, utilizing projectors, lighting, and music to engage audience members with the performing artists.

Opened in February 2020, SoCal Arts is a private Performing Arts training facility, specializing in a Year-Round dance education program for all ages. The core faculty is composed of experienced dancers and teachers from across the globe. SoCal Arts aims to be the leading dance school in the area offering professional training, mentorship, and live performances for children of all ages.

SoCal Arts’ goal is to create a space to bring dance to Monrovia and the larger Southern California community.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Dance Education#Dance Studio#Dance Resource Center#Socal Arts
