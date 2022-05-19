ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Jefferson County man charged, allegedly claimed to be ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’

By Isabella Colello
WSYR NewsChannel 9
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SqpXQ_0fk3ZBmk00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WWTI ) — The Department of Justice has arrested and charged 46-year-old Jesse Bartlett of LaFargeville with mailing threatening letters.

This was announced by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Janeen DiGuiseppi on May 19.

Lewis County man arrested on animal cruelty charges

Bartlett’s arrest was based on a criminal complaint, that alleged Barlett, who claimed to be the “Chinese Zodiac Killer,” mailed threatening communications to media outlets, government offices, houses of worship and private businesses. This occurred in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and the District of Columbia.

According to the DOJ, the letters were signed as the “Chinese Zodiac Killer,” and Bartlett allegedly wrote that he killed people, ate their flesh and that he intended to kill more people, including an unnamed bus driver.

Due to these charges, Bartlett is now facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and a term of supervised release of up to three years.

Bartlett made an initial appearance on May 19 before United States Magistrate Judge Christian F. Hummel. He was then detained pending a detention hearing scheduled for May 23.

However, this charge stands as an accusation and Bartlett will remain innocent unless proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), with assistance from the New York State Police and the United States Postal Inspection Service. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexander Wentworth-Ping.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Rome Police Arrest Two in 2020 Cocaine Case

Indictment warrants have been issued for two Rome residents in a case that is more than 18 months old. This month - May 2022 - a case from October 27, 2020 was submitted to a Grand Jury by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office. The case stemmed from a search warrant that was executed at unit 705 Liberty Garden Apartments located on North Levitt Street in Rome, New York on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Heuvelton man gets 25 years in prison for raping teen at knifepoint

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A 47-year-old Heuvelton man is going to prison for the knifepoint rape of a teenage girl. Arric Hunter was sentenced Monday in St. Lawrence County Court to the maximum punishment of 25-years behind bars. He will also have to serve 20 additional years of post-release...
HEUVELTON, NY
WIBX 950

Police Build Case for Contracting Work Paid For but Not Done in Utica

A case has been built around an Oneida County contractor whom police say was paid but did not do any work. The Utica Police Department says that a person hired a contractor to do home repairs in April 2022. A $3,500 deposit was made for the work but the victim told police that the work was not done, nor had the contractor returned the money.
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terrorism#New York State Police#Fbi#New Jersey#Violent Crime#Chinese#The Department Of Justice#The Albany Field Office#Doj
96.9 WOUR

Keep The Change, Utica Police Receiving Numerous Panhandling Complaints

Utica Police say they’ve been receiving numerous complaints recently regarding individuals soliciting money from passing motorists at various intersections throughout the city. Police say there are concerns for the safety of the individual asking for money and of the passing motorists due to the activity taking place close to...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Someone Hit and Killed Kevin the Beloved Peacock in Rome

Kevin, the beloved peacock in Rome, has died. He was hit and killed near his home. If you live or travel near Fort Rickey in Rome, you probably saw Kevin a time or two, wandering alongside the road. Kim Lamphiere has had the peacock for the last three years and raised him since he was about 3-months-old. She said this was the first year he's gone exploring. "He normally wanders close to home and the neighbors love when he comes to visit."
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Rome man charged with DWI

ROME — A 43-year-old man was charged with drunk driving after speeding erratically down Floyd Avenue very early Sunday morning, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said Ronald R. Artigiani, of Rome, was spotted driving erratically on Hill Road heading into Rome at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday. A caller told 911 that Artigiani was swerving in the roadway and traveling at between 40 to 100 mph, according to authorities.
ROME, NY
wwnytv.com

Accused ‘Chinese Zodiac Killer’ allegedly caught on surveillance cameras

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The LaFargeville man accused by federal authorities of sending threatening letters throughout the Northeast was allegedly caught on surveillance camera either mailing or preparing to mail some of his letters. Forty-six-year-old Jesse Bartlett was arrested by the FBI Thursday. He’s accused of sending letters media...
WATERTOWN, NY
CNY News

A Former Area Priest Made This Week’s Crime News…Find Out Why!

All crimes described in police media releases are allegations. Named suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Amanda and Anthony Pervost on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. Deputies were responding to a reported domestic dispute. Anthony Pervost was later re-arrested and is facing an additional charge of harassment.
flackbroadcasting.com

Congresswoman Stefanik reacts to newly drawn district maps finalized by New York Court

WASHINGTON, D.C.- New York Court Judge Patrick McAllister has approved the latest draft of re-drawn district maps submitted by an appointed expert. North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY-21) provided a statement soon following this development Friday. “While I’m deeply disappointed that I will no longer be serving as the Congressional Representative for Saratoga County, and parts of Jefferson County, I look forward to continuing to earn support from voters to represent the hardworking families, small businesses, farmers, veterans, and seniors in Montgomery, Rensselaer, Schoharie, and Otsego Counties and to continue delivering real results to Upstate New York,” she said.
FORT DRUM, NY
informnny.com

Oneida County man charged with harassment

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the Village of Oriskany Falls was arrested after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Unit responded to a residence in the Village of Oriskany Falls on the morning of May 21 for a domestic dispute complaint. After arriving at the scene and investigating the complaint, deputies discovered that the victim sustained minor injuries.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Appeals court: Florida law on social media unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law intended to punish social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter is an unconstitutional violation of the First Amendment, a federal appeals court ruled Monday, dealing a major victory to companies who had been accused by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis of discriminating against conservative thought.
FLORIDA STATE
Romesentinel.com

Police locate girl missing from New Hartford

NEW HARTFORD — A 14-year-old girl reported missing out of New Hartford last week has been found safe and sound, according to the New Hartford Police Department. Police said Brooke Jobson was reported missing on May 16 after walking out on her family at a restaurant in New Hartford. Police said Jobson was then found safe on Friday in Watertown.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
informnny.com

Camden man charged with harassment

CAMDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from the town of Camden is facing felony charges after allegedly being involved in a domestic dispute. According to Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol, the Sheriff’s Road Patrol Unit responded to a domestic complaint at a Camden residence around 8:16 p.m. on May 18. After arriving at the scene, deputies discovered that the victim sustained minor injuries and that there was an active order of protection in place.
CAMDEN, NY
waynetimes.com

Wolcott couple arrested for robbery in Cayuga County

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck reported that, on Wednesday, April 11th, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a robbery on Fire Lane One in the Town of Moravia. The preliminary investigation determined that a victim had been lured to this location where he was physically...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

WSYR NewsChannel 9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT

Localsyr.com brings you the day's top stories. Stay up to date with breaking news for all of Central New York.

 https://www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy