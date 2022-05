A look at the winners and losers in the aftermath of Sunday’s All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway:. Ryan Blaney — Blaney was essentially forced to win the All-Star Race twice Sunday, thanks to a “premature” caution flag thrown moments before the No. 12 Ford took the checkered flag. The race’s rules stated that it must finish under green flag conditions. With a questionably secured window net, Blaney fended off Denny Hamlin and Austin Cindric in overtime to claim the $1 million check in the exhibition race, his first All-Star win in six tries. Blaney is still looking for his first points win of 2022.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 16 HOURS AGO