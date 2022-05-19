Family raises over $38,000 in 72 hours to fly ailing Coldwater man home

Eight new cases of strangles have been reported in three states this week. Three of the horses reside in Florida, four in Michigan, and one in Ohio. A 5-year-old Warmblood at a boarding facility in Manatee County, Florida, presented with a fever, nasal discharge, enlarged submandibular lymph nodes, and possible ocular neurologic signs on May 14. The horse was reported as positive for strangles by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on May 19, and 39 horses were exposed. Also on May 19, FDACS officials reported a horse in St. Lucie County and a horse in Indian River County had tested positive. Strangles vaccination status for these horses was not available, and all have been quarantined.

3 DAYS AGO