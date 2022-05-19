Family raises over $38,000 in 72 hours to fly ailing Coldwater man home
By Michael Krafcik
WWMTCw
4 days ago
COLDWATER, MI — A West Michigan family has raised over $38,000 in 72 hours to arrange air travel to bring home an elderly man who is recovering after he suffered multiple strokes nearly 1,800 miles away from home. Coldwater resident Jim Stout was at his winter home in...
It seems like once the warm weather hits the outdoor activities are non stop. Now that Carnival season has started in Michigan there's no telling when it will end. I don't know if it's just me but it seems as though whenever one carnival is departing, another carnival is arriving. Not too long ago I was just writing about the Carnival at the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek and now it's Kalamazoo's turn for the fun.
Anyone who has been in the service industry knows how exciting it can be to get a big tip. I waitressed in college and still remember how nice it was to get some really big tips on certain nights. Along those lines, a Michigan waitress was recently given a huge...
Eight new cases of strangles have been reported in three states this week. Three of the horses reside in Florida, four in Michigan, and one in Ohio. A 5-year-old Warmblood at a boarding facility in Manatee County, Florida, presented with a fever, nasal discharge, enlarged submandibular lymph nodes, and possible ocular neurologic signs on May 14. The horse was reported as positive for strangles by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on May 19, and 39 horses were exposed. Also on May 19, FDACS officials reported a horse in St. Lucie County and a horse in Indian River County had tested positive. Strangles vaccination status for these horses was not available, and all have been quarantined.
CONSTANTINE, Mich. – Three barns were burned in a fire in the 62000 block of U.S. 131 on Monday, the Constantine Fire Department reported. The fire was reported by a passerby around 1:45 p.m. When the first engine arrived at 1:54 p.m., three barns were on fire. It took...
KALAMAZOO, MI -- Love them or hate them, it seems roundabouts are here to stay, and new ones are planned for installation in Kalamazoo County over the next few years. The ongoing debate also seems to be here to stay, at least for a while, as roundabouts seem to illicit polarizing opinions from motorists.
PAW PAW, Mich. (WWMT) – A Michigan homeowner is struggling with sewage overflow and dealing with a backup nightmare that started in May 2021. “I really honestly thought it was kids putting too much paper in the toilet,” homeowner Yvonne Porter said. Porter said a solution to the...
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing 14-year-old girl was found Monday afternoon. Kent County deputies said the teen went missing out of Grand Rapids Township, saying she was from Allegan County and did not know the area. She was last seen running south near Cascade Road and Forest...
ANN ARBOR, MI - For 100 years, one of the world’s foremost collection of rare peonies has been in Ann Arbor within the Nichols Arboretum, also known as “the Arb.”. The W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, named for its original 1922 benefactor, contains 230 different varieties of the peony plant, including the more-common herbaceous and the rarer and larger tree varieties. It is now North America’s largest collection of heirloom and antique peonies.
The Michigan town of Colon has been dubbed “The Magic Capitol of the World” where seemingly all the magicians seemed to flock. But many other Michigan towns and cities gave birth to other masters of prestidigitation, as well as novices, amateurs, professionals, and visitors from other places around the world. But how did Colon get involved with magic in the first place?
TIPTON, MI - Almost 70 years ago, bonsai trees entered Jack Wikle’s life. The native of a small farm in Hillsdale County, he graduated with a biology degree from Michigan State University at the height of the Korean War. With a degree in hand, the military shipped Wikle to Japan for duty.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fight between two Kalamazoo Central students left a Math teacher in the hospital Friday, according to a reliable source with knowledge of the incident. Amanda Miller, president of the Kalamazoo Education Association, said the teacher was escorting a student away from a fight they were in. Then, the other student in that fight came up behind them and attacked.
SATURDAY, May 21 — Family and friends of a gay man who was brutally murdered five years ago gathered in Lou Adado Riverfront Park today to unveil a remembrance plaque on a bench. The victim, Kevin Wirth, “loved Lansing,” said longtime friend Christin Johnson. “We wanted to find a...
It is no secret that Michigan has mixed reviews when it comes to our road systems. Within recent months, to help maintain the flow of traffic, construction updates, and minimize accidents cities like Paw Paw and Allegan have begun adopting roundabouts. Now, while many people consider this yielding right of way to be more dangerous, it actually keeps the flow of traffic moving at a more steady and safer pace. With more cities adding this traffic control system, which Southwest Michigan areas does everyone think is next?
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan's state capitol was flooded with young Michiganders rallying for "Youth for Reproductive Freedom," to demand what they said is protection of reproductive rights. A rally and march took place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Latest: VP Harris parrots dubious claim Roe v...
A mother in Flint has donated over 1,000 ounces of breastmilk through a local nonprofit. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Mid-Michigan boater living on boat this summer to save money on gas. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. While people are expected to hit the road in...
