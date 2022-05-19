ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Family raises over $38,000 in 72 hours to fly ailing Coldwater man home

By Michael Krafcik
WWMTCw
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLDWATER, MI — A West Michigan family has raised over $38,000 in 72 hours to arrange air travel to bring home an elderly man who is recovering after he suffered multiple strokes nearly 1,800 miles away from home. Coldwater resident Jim Stout was at his winter home in...

cw7michigan.com

Comments / 4

Related
103.3 WKFR

Carnival In Kalamazoo At Maple Hill Pavilion

It seems like once the warm weather hits the outdoor activities are non stop. Now that Carnival season has started in Michigan there's no telling when it will end. I don't know if it's just me but it seems as though whenever one carnival is departing, another carnival is arriving. Not too long ago I was just writing about the Carnival at the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek and now it's Kalamazoo's turn for the fun.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Waitress Has Best Reaction Ever to Huge Tip

Anyone who has been in the service industry knows how exciting it can be to get a big tip. I waitressed in college and still remember how nice it was to get some really big tips on certain nights. Along those lines, a Michigan waitress was recently given a huge...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Coldwater, MI
Society
State
New Mexico State
Local
Michigan Society
City
Coldwater, MI
State
Indiana State
TheHorse.com

Strangles Cases Confirmed in 3 States

Eight new cases of strangles have been reported in three states this week. Three of the horses reside in Florida, four in Michigan, and one in Ohio. A 5-year-old Warmblood at a boarding facility in Manatee County, Florida, presented with a fever, nasal discharge, enlarged submandibular lymph nodes, and possible ocular neurologic signs on May 14. The horse was reported as positive for strangles by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) on May 19, and 39 horses were exposed. Also on May 19, FDACS officials reported a horse in St. Lucie County and a horse in Indian River County had tested positive. Strangles vaccination status for these horses was not available, and all have been quarantined.
abc57.com

Fire burns down three barns on U.S. 131 in Constantine

CONSTANTINE, Mich. – Three barns were burned in a fire in the 62000 block of U.S. 131 on Monday, the Constantine Fire Department reported. The fire was reported by a passerby around 1:45 p.m. When the first engine arrived at 1:54 p.m., three barns were on fire. It took...
CONSTANTINE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Charity#Mi#Longstreet Living
Fox17

Endangered Allegan Co. teen found after going missing in Grand Rapids Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing 14-year-old girl was found Monday afternoon. Kent County deputies said the teen went missing out of Grand Rapids Township, saying she was from Allegan County and did not know the area. She was last seen running south near Cascade Road and Forest...
The Flint Journal

See decades of the rare flowers in this 100-year-old Michigan peony garden

ANN ARBOR, MI - For 100 years, one of the world’s foremost collection of rare peonies has been in Ann Arbor within the Nichols Arboretum, also known as “the Arb.”. The W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden, named for its original 1922 benefactor, contains 230 different varieties of the peony plant, including the more-common herbaceous and the rarer and larger tree varieties. It is now North America’s largest collection of heirloom and antique peonies.
ANN ARBOR, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

How Colon, Michigan Became “The Magic Capitol of the World”

The Michigan town of Colon has been dubbed “The Magic Capitol of the World” where seemingly all the magicians seemed to flock. But many other Michigan towns and cities gave birth to other masters of prestidigitation, as well as novices, amateurs, professionals, and visitors from other places around the world. But how did Colon get involved with magic in the first place?
COLON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Charities
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo Central teacher allegedly assaulted by student

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fight between two Kalamazoo Central students left a Math teacher in the hospital Friday, according to a reliable source with knowledge of the incident. Amanda Miller, president of the Kalamazoo Education Association, said the teacher was escorting a student away from a fight they were in. Then, the other student in that fight came up behind them and attacked.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Cars 108

Will Roundabouts Be Michigan’s New Normal?

It is no secret that Michigan has mixed reviews when it comes to our road systems. Within recent months, to help maintain the flow of traffic, construction updates, and minimize accidents cities like Paw Paw and Allegan have begun adopting roundabouts. Now, while many people consider this yielding right of way to be more dangerous, it actually keeps the flow of traffic moving at a more steady and safer pace. With more cities adding this traffic control system, which Southwest Michigan areas does everyone think is next?
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Gaylord mom says tornado was right behind her as she drove to safety

A mother in Flint has donated over 1,000 ounces of breastmilk through a local nonprofit. Here are the top stories we are following tonight. Mid-Michigan boater living on boat this summer to save money on gas. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. While people are expected to hit the road in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy