A Dryden bridge will close until mid-October

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A vote to fund a community library also passed at Tuesday night’s school budget and board elections. Public funding for the Southworth Library in Dryden received 996 yes votes and 315 no votes. It was the most yes votes and least no votes of all four propositions on the ballot during a night that saw record voter turnout.

DRYDEN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO