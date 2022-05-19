A Dryden bridge will close until mid-October

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca is making progress on the relocation of a fire station. The East Hill fire station is currently on College Ave. Officials plan to move it to the intersection of Elmwood Ave and Dryden Road. Fire Chief Tom Parsons says the proposed site is centrally...
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tioga County is sharing info on recent overdoses. Officials say there were four overdoses last month – two were fatal. One death was from oxycodone, the other is awaiting lab results. Overall, the county is on pace for fewer overdoses than last year.
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) – A vote to fund a community library also passed at Tuesday night’s school budget and board elections. Public funding for the Southworth Library in Dryden received 996 yes votes and 315 no votes. It was the most yes votes and least no votes of all four propositions on the ballot during a night that saw record voter turnout.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fentanyl is a tough problem to tackle. Tompkins County officials met Thursday to discuss ways to alert the community when there’s a bad batch of drugs. One idea is to use the SIREN mass notification system. But Legislator Travis Brooks questions that approach. Probation...
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) – New York’s 23rd Congressional District has announced it’s Democratic candidate for the special election to fill Tom Reed’s vacant seat. Owego’s Max Della Pia was unanimously chosen by Committee Chairs from each county in the district. “We need to prevent price...
