MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities arrested a Grant County woman Thursday after she was allegedly chasing her husband on foot in the middle of a highway. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call to check on a man around 6:35 a.m. on Highway 61 in Marion Township, but said he was not there when they arrived.

GRANT COUNTY, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO