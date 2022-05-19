ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Congressman Mike Kelly announces 2023 community project funding list

YourErie
YourErie
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VOqZk_0fk3W64300

U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly’s office announced the 2023 community project funding list on Thursday.

The list is made up of 15 projects throughout the five counties making up Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

This year’s list of projects totals to over $45 million in funding.

Included on that list is $4 million to the Erie County Redevelopment Authority for the development of the former EMI site.

From this funding, $4.4 million will be given to the Erie Metropolitan Planning Organization for a pedestrian bridge over the Bayfront Parkway at the foot of Sassafras Street.

Senate approves $40B Ukraine aid, sends bill to Biden

Over two million will be given to the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority to update the lighting system at Dobbins Landing.

The Erie International Airport will receive $5.2 million for a deicing apron where aircrafts can be sprayed.

Representative Kelly took input from local leaders before submitting the list to the Biden Administration.

“This is our list of the most important things we think we can do that there’s an actual return on that now, not some time in the future but we start now and it will continue to benefit those communities in the future,” said Representative Mike Kelly, (R), 16th District.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

Related
YourErie

Erie County Redevelopment Board members refuse to resign

Last week, Erie County Executive Brenton Davis requested that three Erie County Redevelopment Authority board members resign. The three board members were Bill Deluca, Kate Philips and Laith Wardi. All three members refused to step down. The members stated that they will serve out their full five year terms and added that the Pennsylvania Urban […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Talks about adding public water to Greene Township met with backlash

Talks about possibly adding public water to a rural township is met with backlash. Greene Township supervisors held a townhall meeting to discuss the possible changes and to hear from residents. Some residents voiced their opposition to the proposed plans which would allow residents to have access to city water. One supervisor said that they […]
GREENE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Mask mandate returns to City Hall

Erie Mayor Joe Schember said that the mask mandate is returning to City Hall. After the Erie County Health Department reported a high COVID transmission rate, City Hall employees now must wear masks in the building. According to Mayor Schember, any residents visiting City Hall must also wear a mask to enter the building. Mayor […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Erie, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Erie, PA
Sports
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
YourErie

This Week in Pennsylvania: Lawrence Tabas, JJ Abbott

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about the match-up regarding the lenient governor position, as well as how the turnout was for voters this primary election. He will then be joined by statewide Republican party chair Lawrence […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Project#Emi#The Biden Administration
WITF

Pennsylvania WIC family skips bills to buy infant formula

“I can’t even begin to imagine what families have been up against. It’s critical that both houses of Congress, both parties in Congress respond to this crisis.”. (Pittsburgh) — The national infant formula shortage has been particularly difficult for low-income families with young kids that use a federal nutrition program to purchase food.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie Insurance to sponsor 30 local high school students voyaging on U.S. Brig Niagara

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie Insurance has announced that they will be sponsoring up to 30 students from Erie County to participate in the Flagship Niagara League’s live-aboard sail training program onboard the U.S. Brig Niagara during the 2022 sailing season. The regular cost of the program is $1,800, but for successful scholarship applicants, tuition will be […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie School District brings back mask mandate

Rising COVID numbers have prompted the Erie School District to mandate face masks for staff, students and visitors. The decision, which took effect on Monday, comes with just days left in the school year. For the Erie School District, it’s the result of lessons already learned. The face masks are back on for the rest […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Lt. Governor John Fetterman released from hospital

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Lt. Governor and Pennsylvania’s Democratic Senate Nominee John Fetterman was discharged from the hospital after he suffered a stroke. Fetterman released a statement following being released from the hospital on Sunday, May 22. “Today I am headed back to Braddock. After getting amazing care from the wonderful team at Penn Medicine Lancaster […]
LANCASTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
YourErie

Local U.S. veterans gather for the 13th annual Patriot Tour

Erie officials and residents are moving across state lines to show their support for veteran families. Here is more on what they’re doing and where they are going. The people that are gathering to show their support for these families are veterans themselves. They told us what it meant to have this event and the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek School District will not return to mask mandate

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township School District has released an update concerning the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Erie County. While other school districts have brought back the mask mandate for the final weeks of classes, the Millcreek Township School District remains committed to monitoring the COVID-19 case count within the schools and will […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania U.S. Senate primary between Oz and McCormick headed for a recount

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – In the wake of Tuesday's primary elections, there is still a race we are still awaiting the results. For the Republican Senate primary race, we already know we're heading for an automatic recount, considering the difference between Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick is only about 1,000 votes. Now, this is a state competition and although Dr. Oz is slightly ahead, it is McCormick who won the Republican vote in Allegheny County. On Friday, there were some issues with some of the ballot scanners – which isn't unusual at all, but this race has garnered new attention in the process. Both campaigns have already hired recount experts and strategists and before a recount begins, campaigns can start filing lawsuits to contest how individual counties counted votes. So far, neither campaign has gone as far to say that they've won the race – but both believe they will emerge victorious. An even closer look at the numbers will come on Monday when the effort to count votes continues.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie County executive asks three redevelopment board members to step down

The Erie County executive is asking most of the Erie County Redevelopment Authority Board to resign. Erie County Executive Brenton Davis has sent letters requesting resignations from three of five board members. Those three members are Board Chair Katie Philips, Secretary Bill Deluca, and Treasurer Laith Wardi. In a statement given on Friday, Davis called […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Judge Finalizes New York's Redrawn Congressional and State Senate Maps

A State Supreme Court judge in Steuben County on Friday finalized New York's congressional and State Senate district maps that were redrawn by a special master. The maps were ordered to be redrawn after the state's Court of Appeals ruled in April that the maps proposed by the Democratic majority in the State Legislature were unconstitutional. State Senator George Borrello says the redrawn 23rd Congressional District will stay largely intact, but with a major change -- it will now include a large chunk of Erie County...
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
PennLive.com

Voters have some choices to make about the future of American democracy on Nov. 8 | PennLive Editorial

The choices Pennsylvania voters will face this fall couldn’t be starker. In Tuesday’s still undecided Republican primary to replace U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are separated by a sliver of votes and a potential recount looms. Oz won Donald Trump’s endorsement, and the former president has urged him not wait for the final count and declare victory. Wisely, the talk show celebrity hasn’t done so.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNN

Opinion: Pennsylvania has a primary problem

(CNN) — Pennsylvania, one of the nation's political bellwethers, is working to wrap up a chaotic and acrimonious primary season. Based on my analysis of the available data, the primary was the first one in the Commonwealth's 235-year history in which voters had the chance to vote for candidates in open gubernatorial and US Senate races, new state House and Senate districts, and new congressional districts. It was an historic opportunity for voters -- except independent voters, who are barred from Pennsylvania primaries -- to make a mark on the future of their communities.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

YourErie

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy