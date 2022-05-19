Enraged Cawthorn calls for rise of 'Dark MAGA' following election loss



R ep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) lashed out at the "establishment" that "turned their guns" on him and declared it was "time for Dark MAGA to truly take command."

The scandal-prone congressman insisted his enemies' "days are numbered," issuing a rallying cry to his followers to defeat the "cowardly and weak members of our own party" and vowing to expose legislators who work toward a "self-profiteering, globalist goal."

"The time for gentile politics as usual has come to an end. It's time for the rise of the new right, it's time for Dark MAGA to truly take command. We have an enemy to defeat, but we will never be able to defeat them until we defeat the cowardly and weak members of our own party. Their days are numbered. We are coming," Cawthorn proclaimed in his first Instagram post following his election loss.

SCANDAL-PRONE CAWTHORN CONCEDES LOSS IN NORTH CAROLINA GOP PRIMARY

Cawthorn, 26, likely intended to write "genteel" instead of "gentile” to indicate the end of tender politics in favor of more hardball tactics to counter opponents.

His remarks came in a caption on an Instagram post that listed "America First Patriots." The list included former President Donald Trump, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), Steve Bannon, Wendy Rogers, Michael Knowles, Alex Bruesewitz, the National Rifle Association, and others.

"When the establishment turned their guns on me, when the Uni-party coalesced to defeat an America First member very few people had my back. This list includes the lion share of figures that came to my defense when it was not politically profitable. These are honorable men and women who are the type of friends anyone yearns to have," he wrote.

The congressman also thanked supporters who stood by him amid several controversies.

The North Carolina Republican quickly conceded electoral defeat Tuesday at the hands of state Sen. Chuck Edwards for the GOP nod to represent the state's 11th Congressional District. The move contrasted with that of Trump, who backed Cawthorn in the primary battle and never issued a concession following his electoral loss in 2020.

Cawthorn, an unabashed devotee of Trump, has repeated some of the former president's unproven claims that the election was stolen from him.

"If our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen, then it’s going to lead to one place — and it’s bloodshed," Cawthorn warned last year.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Many controversies dogged Cawthorn's tenure on Capitol Hill. Earlier this month, a nude video of the congressman surfaced, which he characterized as blackmail. In April, the Transportation Security Administration reportedly confiscated a firearm from Cawthorn, marking the second time he had a gun seized by the TSA since being sworn into office.

Cawthorn has also faced ethical questions regarding his conduct in Congress. Last month, a group filed a complaint alleging he had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. He has also faced public scrutiny over whether he flouted insider trading laws when he hyped an alleged cryptocurrency scheme or whether he properly used taxpayer money at a luxury resort .