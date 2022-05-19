Democratic U.S. Senate candidates see poll gains

ALABAMA (WHNT) — News 19 in collaboration with Emerson College and the Hill conducted a statewide poll checking in with voters before the Alabama primary election. Three U.S. Senate Democratic candidates are vying to win their party’s nomination.

Over the past two months, the Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate have increased their name recognition across the state. News 19’s last poll, conducted at the end of March, showed no candidate polling higher than 11%, but the numbers have since gone up across the board.

Florence pastor Dr. Will Boyd is leading the new poll with 26% of voters indicating he will be their pick on election day. Boyd also has the largest gains from the March poll with an increase of 16%.

Boyd said he has spent a lot of time on the road, spreading his message to voters.

“We’re traveling all over the state,” Boyd said. “We’re bouncing from interview to interview on television right now. We’re excited, and people are fired up all over. We’re trying to his every county we can, but Alabama is a big state. We’re just spreading our message of hopefulness and optimism, and I believe we are going to be victorious on Tuesday.”

Boyd’s closest competitor, former Brighton Mayor Brandaun Dean, is polling at 15%, a 10% increase over the past two months. The third place contender, Lanny Jackson, is polling at nearly 11%. He is up almost 4 points from March.

However, the largest bloc of Democratic voters remains undecided according to the poll. 49% have yet to choose a candidate.

News 19 political analyst David Person, who has been working with the Boyd campaign, said democratic candidates face certain challenges, like fundraising, when campaigning in red states.

“Part of what we’re trying to do on the democratic side is to try to help Democrats and liberals and moderates to believe that democratic candidates can actually win,” Person said.

The Alabama primary election will take place on May 24. If necessary, a runoff is scheduled to occur on June 21.

