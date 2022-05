A Georgia man caught driving a stolen vehicle was arrested on drug charges after cocaine was found in the center console. Lady Lake police officers were notified Wednesday of a stolen car that had entered the city on U.S. Highway 27/441. A sergeant observed the vehicle and pulled it over at the intersection Highway 27/441 and Water Oak Boulevard. The driver was identified by his Georgia driver’s license as Corey Michael Payton, 43, of Douglas, Ga.

