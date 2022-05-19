ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severe Weather Possible Tonight/ Tornado Watch Issued for Southern Illinois

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service says that our listening area has a chance of seeing severe weather tonight. A Tornado Watch has been issued for Southern Illinois until 11:00pm. The Watch means that conditions...

Effingham Radio

A Total Of 8 Tornadoes Hit The Region During Thursday’s Storms

The National Weather Service in St. Louis says that a total of 8 tornadoes hit the region this past Thursday from the severe storms that overtook the area. The longest and strongest of those tornadoes was one from near Breese to just south of Greenville that traveled a total of 16.9 miles and had peak winds at 110 miles per hour. It was an EF-1 tornado on the Fujita scale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Weather Service team confirms EF-2 tornado hit Southeastern Illinois

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado that produced winds of up to 115 mph swept through two southeastern Illinois communities, causing damage but no injuries before dissipating in Indiana. Weather service staffers who surveyed the storm damage determined that an EF-2...
MOUNT CARMEL, IL
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Edwards, Wabash, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-21 12:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-21 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Edwards; Wabash; Wayne The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Wayne County in south central Illinois Northwestern Wabash County in southeastern Illinois Edwards County in southeastern Illinois * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 1226 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fairfield, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Albion around 1245 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include West Salem and Lancaster. This includes Interstate 64 in Illinois between Mile Markers 108 and 112. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, IL
Flooding possible as another round of storms expected in Central Florida

WESH 2 is tracking an Impact Day for Saturday. Our pattern turns active today through the weekend. Big time moisture is expected to stream into Central Florida increasing our threat for rain. Another round of showers and storms is once again expected to develop Saturday afternoon along with the potential...
#Severe Weather#Tornado Watch#Southern Illinois#Central Illinois#Bond Clay Edwards
Severe weather prompts several damage reports across Tri-State

44News has been working to confirm several reports of damage in the Tri-State in the wake of powerful storms that swept through the area Thursday. There are reports out of White County, Illinois that damage was reported in Mt. Carmel at the high school. Storm Team 44 says what appears...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
North Arkansas Electric updates outages following Saturday storms

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Storms Saturday knocked out power to thousands in the Ozarks. North Arkansas Electric reported nearly 300 customers without power Monday morning. The company reported 8,000 outages at the peak. The highest concentration of outages happened in northern Arkansas, including hard-hit Baxter and Izard Counties. Winds...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Severe thunderstorm watch issued for several southeast Kentucky counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for several counties in southeast Kentucky in the Eyewitness News viewing area. Counties included under the watch until 10 p.m. Thursday are Martin, Elliott, Floyd, Johnson, Pike and Rowan. For the latest Eyewitness...
KENTUCKY STATE
At least seven tornadoes confirmed in Missouri Thursday

At least seven tornadoes touched down in Missouri on Thursday. The National Weather Service reports two EF-1 tornadoes made contact in Phelps County just east of Fort Leonard Wood. Several small outbuildings were destroyed, with numerous reports of trees uprooted and snapped. Two twisters were also reported in Franklin County...
MISSOURI STATE
Hail damage reported across parts of central Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Insurance agents and adjusters will be busy Friday in parts of central Kentucky after strong thunderstorms dropped damaging hail in many areas Thursday afternoon and evening. Reports of hail damage to vehicles and homes began coming in from Nelson and Franklin counties in the afternoon...
KENTUCKY STATE
WEATHER- Strong To Severe Storms Expected This Afternoon and Evening

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 211 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-190715- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 211 AM CDT Wed May 18 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for areas along and north of I-40. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible again Thursday. The main concerns will be damaging straight line winds and large hail for basically the northern half of Middle TN. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines.
TENNESSEE STATE
Effingham Radio

Tornado Warning Issued for Bond and Clinton Counties Until 6:45pm

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jamestown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Beaver Creek around 610 PM CDT. Greenville around 620 PM CDT. Mulberry Grove and Woburn around 625 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 36 and 52. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
BOND COUNTY, IL
Tracking multiple rounds of storms moving through Central Missouri

Today: Storms will begin to push into southern Central Missouri this afternoon with the possibility of all severe threats. Storms will last through 8 Pm today following the I-44 corridor. Tonight: Skies remain mostly cloudy slowly clearing tonight as temperatures cool to the lower 60s. Extended: More chances of showers...
ENVIRONMENT
Planting season: Snapshots from across Illinois

MANHATTAN, Ill. — Dave Kestel was one of the lucky farmers who got some soybeans planted in Northeast Illinois in April, before more rains and cool temperatures dominated the end of the month and the first few days May. Husband and wife team work quickly to beat rains. PHYLLIS...
ILLINOIS STATE

