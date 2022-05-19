Severe Weather Possible Tonight/ Tornado Watch Issued for Southern Illinois

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Tornado Warning for... North central Clinton County in south central Illinois... Bond County in south central Illinois... * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 607 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jamestown, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Beaver Creek around 610 PM CDT. Greenville around 620 PM CDT. Mulberry Grove and Woburn around 625 PM CDT. This includes Interstate 70 in Illinois between exits 36 and 52. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
