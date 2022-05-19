Germantown School District superintendent submits resignation

Division Road closed from Revere Lane to County Line Road starting on May 23. Division Road between Revere Lane and Donges Bay Road will be closed starting Monday May 23 with construction anticipated to take four weeks. Please use the posted detour route that follows Donges Bay Road, Pilgrim Road and County Line Road/CTH Q. Access to Lone Oaks Drive and Bittersweet Trail will be maintained for local traffic from the north. Access to Wendy Lane, Dotty Way, Concord Road and Chippewa Drive will be open from the south. Businesses on Division Road immediately north of CTH Q will maintain regular access from Division Road. The reason for the road closure is to install sanitary sewer to the new subdivision.

RICHFIELD, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO