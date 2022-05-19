ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Germantown School District superintendent submits resignation

By Thomas J. McKillen
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGermantown School District Superintendent Brett Stousland (pictured) has submitted his resignation to the Germantown School Board, according to information from the packet for the May 23 Germantown School Board meeting. “Dr. Brett Stousland also submitted a letter of resignation...

wgtd.org

Former Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley Dead

(WGTD)---Former Kenosha County Board Supervisor Jerry Gulley has died, per Alex Whitaker, Gulley's former campaign manager during his bid for County Executive. He was 53 years old. Gulley was elected to the county board in 2020 in the 16th District. He stepped down from the post in July 2021 to run for Kenosha County Executive. Gulley lost in the primary. Gulley worked as the Chief Education Officer at EdLogics.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
discoverhometown.com

Germantown and Richfield road construction updates

Division Road closed from Revere Lane to County Line Road starting on May 23. Division Road between Revere Lane and Donges Bay Road will be closed starting Monday May 23 with construction anticipated to take four weeks. Please use the posted detour route that follows Donges Bay Road, Pilgrim Road and County Line Road/CTH Q. Access to Lone Oaks Drive and Bittersweet Trail will be maintained for local traffic from the north. Access to Wendy Lane, Dotty Way, Concord Road and Chippewa Drive will be open from the south. Businesses on Division Road immediately north of CTH Q will maintain regular access from Division Road. The reason for the road closure is to install sanitary sewer to the new subdivision.
RICHFIELD, WI
WISN

Students walk red carpet at Racine Post Prom

UNION GROVE, Wis. — Students from nine different schools in Racine County walked the red carpet Saturday during the Racine Post Prom. They're made to feel like celebrities. The elaborate event started as a way to keep students safe and from drinking and driving after prom. For many students,...
wearegreenbay.com

Brown Co. residents to see traffic impacts on Bellevue St. starting Monday

BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Starting early Monday morning, Bellevue residents should expect to see some traffic impacts along a popular road as crews enter the next phase of their resurfacing project. According to the Brown County Public Works Department, the project, aimed toward improving CTH XX (Bellevue Street)...
BELLEVUE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

18 Wisconsin counties have ‘high’ COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The number of Wisconsin counties experiencing high COVID-19 community levels more than doubled in the past week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention figures show. The agency’s latest update found 18 counties colored the orange indicating high levels, a jump from the seven reported at the end of last week.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison clerk flummoxed by attempted armed robber

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison clerk thought a man who came into a Kwik Trip late Sunday was joking when he demanded all the money in the register. That was how the clerk described to investigators his first reaction to an attempted robber, according to the Madison Police Department.
nbc15.com

Fire in Columbia Co. causes road blockage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The east and westbound lanes on HWY 33 in Portage are blocked after a structure fire started Friday afternoon. Columbia County Dispatch said that the cause of the fire, which occurred on East Cook Street, is still being investigated. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
themadent.com

Governor Evers is Investing in Milwaukee

Milwaukee is a city of champions, smarts, creativity, grit, and Midwest hospitality. But we also have lead pipes, potholes, reckless driving, and the list goes on. Many of you wonder when we are getting our piece of the pie? In our city, we know that safe and reliable infrastructure is a critical component to healthy communities and a strong economy. In 2018, Wisconsin’s infrastructure was in bad shape after years of being defunded and deprioritized. By failing to support our infrastructure, lives are at risk, and there is loss of economic opportunities, which impacts the overall health of our city. That’s why Gov. Evers has and continues to work to fulfill his promise to fix our roads, and ensuring Wisconsin’s infrastructure is built for the 21st century.
MILWAUKEE, WI

