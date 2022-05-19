Special Weather Statement issued for Bath, Fleming, Montgomery by NWS
4 days ago
Effective: 2022-05-19 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do...
Effective: 2022-05-21 15:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Highland The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Clermont County in southwestern Ohio Northern Brown County in southwestern Ohio Southwestern Highland County in southwestern Ohio * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 328 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Amelia, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Amelia, Mount Orab, Bethel, New Richmond, Williamsburg, Batavia, Lynchburg, Sardinia, Withamsville, Russell, Owensville, Mowrystown, Fayetteville, St. Martin, Chasetown, Danville in Highland County, Saltair, Nicholsville, State Route 32 at US Route 68 and New Hope. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-05-21 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Franklin; Grayson; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Henry; Jefferson; Meade; Nelson; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Trimble SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 7 PM EDT /6 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 18 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL KENTUCKY ANDERSON FRANKLIN HARRISON SCOTT IN NORTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY BRECKINRIDGE BULLITT HARDIN HENRY JEFFERSON MEADE NELSON OLDHAM SHELBY SPENCER TRIMBLE IN NORTHWEST KENTUCKY HANCOCK OHIO IN SOUTH CENTRAL KENTUCKY GRAYSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDSTOWN, BEDFORD, BRANDENBURG, CYNTHIANA, ELIZABETHTOWN, FRANKFORT, GEORGETOWN, HARDINSBURG, HARTFORD, HAWESVILLE, LA GRANGE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEITCHFIELD, LEWISPORT, LOUISVILLE, NEW CASTLE, SHELBYVILLE, SHEPHERDSVILLE, AND TAYLORSVILLE.
Effective: 2022-05-21 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-21 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Auglaize; Butler; Clermont; Darke; Hamilton; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Paulding; Preble; Putnam; Shelby; Van Wert; Warren SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 254 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OH . OHIO COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEN AUGLAIZE BUTLER CLERMONT DARKE HAMILTON MERCER MIAMI MONTGOMERY PAULDING PREBLE PUTNAM SHELBY VAN WERT WARREN
