Severe Weather Statement issued for Dickenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 18:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Conditions are favorable for development of a very brief, weak tornado. Be prepared to take immediate action if a tornado is sighted or a Tornado Warning is issued. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for the Piedmont of North Carolina. Target Area: Alexander; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Lincoln Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Catawba, southwestern Alexander, western Lincoln, eastern Caldwell, central Cleveland, northwestern Gaston and southeastern Burke Counties through 845 PM EDT At 814 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles east of Morganton to 17 miles southwest of Hickory to 6 miles northwest of Shelby. Movement was northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hickory, Lenoir, Morganton, St. Stephens, Longview, Sawmills, Granite Falls, Valdese, Gamewell and Bethlehem. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO