Teenager injured in crash near Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was brought to the hospital after a crash near Holland Thursday.
It happened around 4 p.m. on Felch Street near West Shore Drive in Holland Township.
A 17-year-old driver from Holland Township was westbound on Felch Street when her car hit the back of a semi-truck that was stopped on the road to unload equipment, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.
The 17-year-old’s car overturned and she was pinned in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. She was extricated and then brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
The crash remains under investigation.
