ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland Township, NJ

Teenager injured in crash near Holland

By Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wTNs_0fk3JPKK00

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teenager was brought to the hospital after a crash near Holland Thursday.

It happened around 4 p.m. on Felch Street near West Shore Drive in Holland Township.

A 17-year-old driver from Holland Township was westbound on Felch Street when her car hit the back of a semi-truck that was stopped on the road to unload equipment, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The 17-year-old’s car overturned and she was pinned in the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. She was extricated and then brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holland Township, NJ
whtc.com

UPDATE: Victim Recovering, Suspect Caught in North Side Incident

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, May 22, 2022) – A 41-year-old Holland man is recovering, and a 37-year-old Holland man is in custody after a stabbing incident on Holland’s North Side during the overnight hours on Sunday. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Matthew Wildfong, deputies were dispatched to the...
HOLLAND, MI
miheadlines.com

3 involved in Car Crash, Including 4-yr-old Child in Ottawa County

BEECHWOOD,, MI – On May 20th, 2022, at approximately 6:02 PM the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a 2-car personal injury crash on Butternut Drive north of James Street. The investigation at the scene determined a 49-year-old woman, from Holland, was driving a gold Mercury SUV...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Country
Netherlands
Fox17

Endangered Allegan Co. teen found after going missing in Grand Rapids Twp.

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A missing 14-year-old girl was found Monday afternoon. Kent County deputies said the teen went missing out of Grand Rapids Township, saying she was from Allegan County and did not know the area. She was last seen running south near Cascade Road and Forest...
9&10 News

Michigan State Police Ask Public for Help Finding Two People

UPDATE: One man has been identified after contacting the MSP Gaylord Post, according to Michigan State Police. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Michigan State Police are asking the public for help identifying two men in Gaylord. Troopers were called to Nottingham Forest Mobile Home Park after being notified of two unauthorized individuals going through...
GAYLORD, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy