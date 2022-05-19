ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Augusta city leaders tour parks that could be divested

By Jared Eggleston
wfxg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Ten parks from all around the city of Augusta are on a list that the Parks and Recreation Department has recommended be divested by the city. Residents living around the parks tell FOX54 that they don't agree with this proposal. The idea was originally floated...

www.wfxg.com

Comments / 0

Related
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Eligibility for $1,000 checks

Bonus Stimulus checks worth up to $1,000 are available to qualifying employees in the state of Georgia, going out as bonus checks. Residents in Augusta, Georgia who are front line workers are set to see the $1,000 bonus checks. Many states and cities have taken on the role of giving...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Changes coming to Richmond County Schools for 2022-2023

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – As this school year comes to a close, Richmond County School Board members are already planning for next year. During the May 17th, Board of Education meeting, members approved a new bell schedule to begin for the 2022-23 school year. This schedule adjusts the start and end times for schools […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Richmond County 2022 Graduation schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – 2022 Commencement ceremonies are underway in Richmond County. Here’s a schedule of Richmond County Graduations this week. TUESDAY, 08-24-2022 Tuesday, May 24th, at 7 p.m., Academy of Richmond County graduation ceremony to take place at ARC Stadium. Glenn Hills High School graduation will take place at 7 p.m. at Glenn Hills […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Georgia DOT to host information session for local small business owners interested in state supporting funding program

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) is hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about available resources and project opportunities in Barrow, Dawson, Elbert and Walton Counties. Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Government
WJBF

City leaders express concerns over section 8 housing shortage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – We’re finding out more about the section 8 housing vouchers that Augusta’s Housing Authority leaders plan to distribute to people living in Dogwood Terrace if that demolition and redevelopment application is approved. NewsChannel 6 spoke with the Deputy Executive Director of the housing authority. The Augusta Housing Authority is still preparing […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

City responds to Rep. Allen’s calls for Bon Air inspection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta responds to congressman Rick Allen’s request to inspect a historic apartment complex. Our I-Team investigated violations and complaints at the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way for six years. And now, Allen is joining in on efforts to help the families...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local blood bank offering extra perks for donors this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering special incentives this week to encourage donations. The local blood bank is in urgent need of all blood types, but especially O positive and O negative blood donors. This week, all donors who come into Shepeard’s Aiken, Augusta and Evans...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

City of Augusta has 80+ jobs available

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - If you're looking for a job and think working for the City of Augusta might be right up your alley, you may be in luck. The Augusta-Richmond County government has more than eighty open job listings. Available positions range from office workers such as accountants and administrative assistants to fieldwork jobs like road workers and truck drivers. There are even positions available at the fire department and airport.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parks And Recreation#Wfxg#Recreation Department#Commission
WIS-TV

Scattered storms, flooding leaves Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia was hit with scattered storms, which caused flooding all around the city. WIS’ Kevin Arnone kept the streets of Columbia safe and updated on the stormy day. Richland, Lexington and Kershaw were all put on flash flood warning until 2:15pm. Photos from viewers:. Notice...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Last Day of School for Burke and Lincoln Counties

It’s a day of celebration for students in Burke and Lincoln counties. Today is the last day of school in both counties. Students also have early release in both school districts. Next week, Tuesday will be the last day in Richmond County; Wednesday marks the end of the school year in Columbia County; and Thursday will be the last day in McDuffie County. All schools in those districts will have early release on the last day. The school year doesn’t end until June 2 for students in Aiken and Edgefield Counties.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Cyclist hit by car in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of an accident where a bicyclist has been hit. It happened just before 8:00 a.m. Tuesday on Powderhouse Road at Pine Log Road. If you can, avoid the area as traffic will be delayed.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Richmond by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-23 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-23 11:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection seek shelter inside a sturdy building and stay away from windows. Severe thunderstorms can produce large capsizing waves and frequent lightning. If on or near Lake Strom Thurmond move away from the water and take shelter! Target Area: Columbia; Richmond The National Weather Service in Columbia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Columbia County in east central Georgia Central Richmond County in east central Georgia Southwestern Edgefield County in central South Carolina West central Aiken County in central South Carolina Southeastern McCormick County in central South Carolina * Until 1115 AM EDT. * At 1039 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort Gordon, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Aiken, North Augusta, Grovetown, Evans, Martinez, Fort Gordon, Augusta, Clearwater, Belvedere, Edgefield, Hephzibah, Glendale, South Augusta, Midtown, Riverwood, Summerville, Augusta Mall, Daniel Field, Village Plaza Shopping Center and Augusta National Golf Club. This includes the following highways Interstate 20 in Georgia between mile markers 184 and 201. Interstate 20 in South Carolina between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 520 in Georgia between mile markers 1 and 15. Interstate 520 in South Carolina between mile markers 16 and 23. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Mellow Mushroom moves to new Downtown Augusta location

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – One of Augusta’s favorite pizza spots is moving to a new location…right down the street! Mellow Mushroom, owned by Shawn and Katy Ledford, will be moving from it’s original location of 20 years, to 1102 Broad Street. Mellow Mushroom is currently hiring for the new location. They are looking for experienced […]
AUGUSTA, GA
FingerLakes1.com

Do you qualify for up to $1,000 in COVID bonus checks?

Front-line workers will be getting up to $100 in bonus checks. The checks will go employees who were working high-risk jobs during COVID. In Augusta, Georgia, the city is giving back to employees who worked on the front-lines during COVID. The city intends to pay people who worked jobs with high risk of getting infected during the pandemic. Additional details are available here.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

CCSO issues scam warning for CSRA

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a scam alert for the CSRA. According to their Facebook page, a man calls claiming to be a deputy with CCSO. He alleges there is a warrant out and money needs to be paid in order not to be arrested. The scam artist […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

I-TEAM | Lost on the faultline: The invisible children

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) – The I-TEAM uncovered nearly 3,000 students in the Richmond County School System are unaccounted for this school year. Our eight-month investigation found the school district coding missing children as transfers or homeschool without any proof they are in school somewhere else. Seniors will begin walking...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WLTX.com

Baby bear sightings in Barnwell have residents on alert

BARNWELL, S.C. — Police in Barnwell are asking residents to use caution as they move about after reported bear sightings in the area. Specifically, police said a "baby bear" had been seen in the area of Byrd Street and Galilee Road on Friday. An early photo shared by the department of a bear on a porch, however, was found to be shared in error by an out-of-state resident.
BARNWELL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy