Miami, FL

Police: Glades Middle School Teacher Arrested After Pursuing Romantic Relationship With Former Student

By CBSMiami.com Team
 5 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Glades Middle School teacher has been arrested after police said he pursued a romantic relationship with a former student.

Police identified the teacher as Sean David Loret de Mola, 37, who was arrested Wednesday on a charge of offenses against students by authority figures.

The arrest report said that during the last year, Loret de Mola and the victim engaged in general conversations over Instagram.

Police said that over the past two months, the teacher changed those from general conversations to pursuing the victim in a romantic manner.

Legal documents said Loret de Mola had gone to the victim’s place of work in order to court her by giving her a card, candy, and telling her how beautiful she is.

The arrest report goes on to say that on May 14, the victim posted a photo of herself in a bathing suit on Instagram, and Loret de Mola screenshotted the photo and messaged her, “Thirst trap triggered, well done.”

The victim, scared by this behavior, went to the school to report this matter to the administration, according to investigators.

Loret de Mola was interviewed by police and subsequently taken into custody, charged accordingly, and transported to TGK.

He bonded out of jail late Thursday night.

