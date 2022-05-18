ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

Jimmye Elizabeth Foster Aaron

 May 18, 2022

Cover picture for the articleJimmye Elizabeth Foster Aaron, 84 of Gainesville passed away May 18, 2022 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Gainesville Campus. Jimmye was born July 11, 1937 in Star, North Carolina. During the time her father, Louis Foster was serving in World War II. Jimmye and her mother, Marion Foster lived in South...

Lavenia Wier Hall

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Lavenia Wier Hall, age 96 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, May 23, 2022. Mrs. Hall was born in Jefferson, Georgia, a daughter of the late HTC Wier and the late Nina Eckles Wier. Mrs. Hall was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church where she taught Kindergarden Sunday School for sixteen years, was Membership Secretary for forty-eight years, was a member of the Choir, was a active Sunshine Lady who would send hundreds of cards to members of the community on many occasions. Upon graduating from Martin Institute in 1944 she worked in the Mail Order Department of Sears for seventeen years before joining her husband in Military Life and living in various places where he was assigned. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall is preceded by her husband Tile O. Hall, brothers, Alfred and Paul Wier. Sisters, Irene Howington and Ellie Harper.
JEFFERSON, GA
James Ronald “Ronnie” Elrod

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mr. James Ronald “Ronnie” Elrod, age 61 of Jefferson, Georgia. Mr. Elrod was born in Atlanta, Georgia, the son of the late M.L. Elrod and the late Dorothy Nell Harris Fields and Bobby Fields of Jefferson. Mr. Elrod was of the Methodist Faith and was a retired Interior Designer with Crate & Barrel and was a dedicated Caregiver for his Mother and Father.
Higgins scores Limited Late Model victory at Anderson

Ashton Higgins scored his second Limited Late Model feature victory of the season on Friday night at Anderson Motor Speedway in Williamston, South Carolina. The Weaverville, North Carolina racer started the 40-lap feature in third, and worked his way to the front before going on to score the win at the 3/8-mile asphalt raceway.
WEAVERVILLE, NC
College football: Tech adds six transfers

ATLANTA — Georgia Tech has officially added six transfers to its football program. Head coach Geoff Collins made the announcement on Monday that OL R.J. Adams (Kentucky), RB Dylan McDuffie (Buffalo), QB Taisun Phommachanh (Clemson), DB Eric Reed Jr. (Auburn), OL Corey Robinson II (Kansas) and DB K.J. Wallace (Notre Dame) have officially enrolled at Tech.
ATLANTA, GA
Suspect acquitted in 2020 murder of Gainesville man

A Hull man charged of killing a Gainesville man in 2020 in Athens has been acquitted of murder by a Clarke County Superior Court jury. The jury of eight women and four men found Joseph D. Baughns, 31, not guilty of seven counts, including malice and felony murder and aggravated assault, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.. He was found guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Long-time Lula City Councilman Lamb Griffin resigns

After more than three decades of service, Lula City Councilman Lamb Griffin on Monday resigned his seat. Griffin has been active on the council and at least seven city committees over the past 30 years, often leading those various groups. Griffin shared his decision Monday, citing family obligations. While Griffin...
LULA, GA
Gwinnett County bus driver hailed a hero

A Gwinnett County school bus driver was called a “hero” for getting school kids to safety during a recent shooting. On May 9, four Riverside Elementary School children were on the school bus driven by Patricia Rodriguez when a woman opened fire, shooting the bus at least a dozen times.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
Motorcyclist suffers burns in crash minutes after being chased by GSP

A Clermont man was airlifted to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta Monday night after his motorcycle crashed about three miles south of Cleveland. Bruce E. Morgan, 49, was riding a 2001 Honda CBR that earlier had been involved in a two-county chase with the Georgia State Patrol, said Cpl. Cody White of GSP Post 37 Cumming.
CLEVELAND, GA
New Midland Music Fest coming Saturday to Midland Park

The Rotary Club of Gainesville is celebrating its centennial anniversary on Saturday by kicking off the new Midland Music Fest. This music festival is a one-day event at the recently renovated Midland Park. Festival organizer Tommy Howard said that Midland Music Fest will be a fun, fundraising event for the community.
GAINESVILLE, GA
Mom and daughter rescued from high waters of the Chattahoochee River

A family was swept away by the current of the Chattahoochee River in Buford this weekend and needed rescuing. Around 2:49 p.m. on Sunday, a 911 caller said that his wife and daughter were trapped in the current of the river. Emergency crews were able to look down on the...
BUFORD, GA
Legislation includes efforts to address safety around Buford Dam

A bill that lawmakers recently passed out of a congressional committee contains elements aimed at ensuring safety along the Chattahoochee River downstream from Buford Dam. The legislation, known as the Water Resources Development Act, would require the Army Corps of Engineers to study the potential dangers along recreational areas and how to address them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
DNR says 17-year-old Canton man died in Lake Hartwell boat crash

A boat collision on Lake Hartwell Sunday afternoon claimed the life of a Canton teen, state officials have confirmed. Eric David Beasley, 17, of Canton, was alone in the bass boat he was operating with it collided with a cabin cruiser about 1:50 p.m. Sunday near Carters Ferry Boat Ramp in the Reed Creek area of Hart County, said Mark McKinnon of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.
CANTON, GA
Gas prices jump significantly across Georgia

Gas prices in Georgia jumped another 17 cents this week. Georgians are now paying $4.15 per gallon on average for regular unleaded gasoline. That is 43 cents more than last month and $1.22 more than this time last year. The AAA weekly gas report lists Gainesville as one of the...
GEORGIA STATE

