Jimmye Elizabeth Foster Aaron

Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Lavenia Wier Hall, age 96 of Jefferson, Georgia who entered rest Monday, May 23, 2022. Mrs. Hall was born in Jefferson, Georgia, a daughter of the late HTC Wier and the late Nina Eckles Wier. Mrs. Hall was a lifelong member of Bethany United Methodist Church where she taught Kindergarden Sunday School for sixteen years, was Membership Secretary for forty-eight years, was a member of the Choir, was a active Sunshine Lady who would send hundreds of cards to members of the community on many occasions. Upon graduating from Martin Institute in 1944 she worked in the Mail Order Department of Sears for seventeen years before joining her husband in Military Life and living in various places where he was assigned. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hall is preceded by her husband Tile O. Hall, brothers, Alfred and Paul Wier. Sisters, Irene Howington and Ellie Harper.

JEFFERSON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO