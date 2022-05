Greensboro — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a kidnapping that happened around 9:30 Saturday night. Officers were called out to the Sheetz convenience store located at 1551 Glenn Center Dr. The mother of the three-year-old, Harley Ray told officers she left her child in the car while she went inside the store to make a purchase. Ray told officers when she came out of the store her 2004 Toyota Highlander had been taken.

THOMASVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO