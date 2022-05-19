A slow start proved to be the difference as the Sailors junior varsity squad fell to Norwalk 56-41 Thursday night. The Truckers jumped out to a 22-2 lead on the Sailors after the first quarter, and that lead grew to 31-9 at the half. The Sailors began to turn things around in the second half. Despite the large halftime deficit the Sailors played the Truckers tight in the second and at one point all but erased the 21 point half time deficit. The Sailors had cut the deficit back to single digits before the Truckers pulled away late for the 56-41 victory.

NORWALK, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO