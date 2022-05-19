Read full article on original website
Boys Junior Varsity Basketball Falls to Norwalk 56-41
A slow start proved to be the difference as the Sailors junior varsity squad fell to Norwalk 56-41 Thursday night. The Truckers jumped out to a 22-2 lead on the Sailors after the first quarter, and that lead grew to 31-9 at the half. The Sailors began to turn things around in the second half. Despite the large halftime deficit the Sailors played the Truckers tight in the second and at one point all but erased the 21 point half time deficit. The Sailors had cut the deficit back to single digits before the Truckers pulled away late for the 56-41 victory.
Boys Freshman Basketball Defeats Norwalk 46-26
With the looming winter storm expected in the area Friday, the Sailors had their games with the Norwalk Truckers moved to Thursday night. The freshman led off the triple-header with 46-26 victory over the Truckers. The Sailors got off to one of their best start of the year, getting in...
Girls Varsity Bowling beats Tiffin Calvert 1735 – 1234
Bella Phillips Led the Lady Sailors with games of 177,167 for a fine 344 series to their 3rd win of this young season. Allison Traut also chipped in with a 159 game. Next is the Lady Chargers of Edison High Thursday afternoon at Riverview Lanes in Huron.
