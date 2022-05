After two years of remote opera work, the UC Santa Cruz Music Department presents Henry Purcell’s The Fairy Queen in a very special outdoor production to celebrate the return of fully-staged, live opera at UCSC. For two evenings May 27 & 28, 2022, the school’s dramatic Quarry Amphitheater becomes the setting for this semi-opera, written as incidental music for William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

SANTA CRUZ, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO