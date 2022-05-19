ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Grand opening of Renaissance Row is one step of redevelopment plan for Park Heights

By Barry Simms
Wbaltv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears in the making, Baltimore officials on Thursday celebrated the grand opening of new affordable housing in Park Heights. Mayor Brandon Scott and other officials said the opening of the Renaissance Row apartment building is just part of a number of projects reinvesting in the Park Heights community. The...

www.wbaltv.com

Comments / 2

baltimorebrew.com

Baltimore housing: No penalties for developer who destabilized – then demolished – historic townhouse

Eight months after the department was ordered to complete a report on the mistakes leading to the historic building’s teardown, there apparently will be no accountability. Last year, a 160-year-old architectural gem in the Mount Vernon historic area – 4 East Eager Street – was so undermined by construction taking place next door that the building, buckling and tilting sideways, had to be demolished.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Park Heights Preakness Festival has makings of new Baltimore tradition

Just around the corner from Pimlico Race Course on Preakness Saturday, there was another celebration that has all the makings of a new Baltimore tradition. The Park Heights Preakness Festival featured everything the Preakness has from music, food, fellowship and, of course, horses. "I'm astounded. I feel like that was...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

As council members push for change, is there a split in City Hall?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — There are questions over whether there's a growing political rift within the Baltimore City Council and mayor's office. 15 people make up Baltimore's City Council. Its 14 members are led by council president Nick Mosby. The past couple weeks there are signs of a split within...
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Favorite places in Baltimore from '22 grads

Pannone and her friends share their favorite places in Baltimore. For many of us, Baltimore might not have been the first city that came to mind when we envisioned our college life. But after spending four years here, I've grown to appreciate the city and its hidden gems. So, without further ado, here is a list of places in Baltimore that have become favorites for my friends and I:
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Brandon Scott Rode His Bike To Work. Here’s Why

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friday marked the 25th annual Bike To Work Day in Baltimore. The city joined several others nationwide that are promoting cycling as a way to stay healthy and protect our environment. In honor of the occasion, Mayor Brandon Scott biked to City Hall on Friday morning. “I encourage residents to consider biking as a viable option commuting to work and wherever else you need to go,” he said. After arriving at City Hall, Scott held a news conference alongside city transportation staff and biking partners. The message? Whether you’re going to work, running errands or heading to the playground, consider biking there...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Two New Developers Taking Over Port Covington Project, Weller Development to Exit

Last week, Sagamore Ventures and the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management announced the addition of development firms MAG Partners and MacFarlane Partners to the Port Covington project. Weller Development, the current development partner on the Port Covington Development Team, will exit the project at the completion of the 1.1 million sq. ft. Chapter 1B phase in Fall 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Natasha Dartigue, is Appointed as the Next Maryland Public Defender

The Board of Trustees for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender (OPD) is pleased to announce that Natasha Dartigue will serve as the next Public Defender for Maryland. Ms. Dartigue is currently the Acting District Public Defender for Baltimore City and has been with OPD since 1996. “Ms. Dartigue has a combination of impressive qualifications, vision, and experience, and the Board is excited […]
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Ocean City Designates Special Event Zone For Car Show

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As the temperature rises, so does the traffic on Ocean City roads with tourists heading for the beach. But travelers should beware of a Special Event Zone in place because of a motor event in the city. Ocean City will be designated a Special Event Zone starting Thursday through Sunday during the 31st annual Cruisin’ Ocean City car show The zone establishes reduced speed limits in the zone and increases fines for violations. The city said the legislation signed in 2020 allows for increased penalties for specific motor vehicle violations. Violators will face increased fines or, in some cases, arrest. The city said citizens should expect to see a large police presence as officers from multiple other agencies will be helping the Ocean City Police Department. They urge spectators to keep the sidewalks clear for pedestrian traffic and “should not incite the spinning of wheels or ‘burn-outs’ by motorists,” For more information on the Ocean City Special Event Zones, visit www.oceancitymd.gov/specialeventzone.  
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

After 3 hours, USNA Class of 2025 caps Herndon

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Herndon Monument climb is complete for 2022!. U.S. Naval Academy Midshipman 4th Class Nick McGowan, 20, of Sioux City, Iowa, capped Herndon. The Class of 2025 climbed the grease-covered monument to replace a dixie cup hat with an upperclassman's hat. "We're all glad it's over....
HERNDON, VA
themunchonline.com

937 W Lombard St

Newly Renovated 3 Bedroom in Charming Baltimore - Stunning three bedroom property near major medical campuses. 1st floor - open concept living room & dining room featuring original hardwood floors. Gorgeous upgraded kitchen featuring marble floor, brand new appliances to include fridge, stove, dishwasher and over-the-counter microwave. Kitchen has skylights and leads to a full size laundry room and half bath.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

⚠ Severe storms leave behind damage in parts of Maryland

UPDATE (8:49 p.m.) -- The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is canceled. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) -- Severe Thunderstorm Warning expires in...
BALTIMORE, MD

