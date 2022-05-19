ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Municipal Waste Let It Rip on Ode to Classic Metal ‘High Speed Steel’

By Joe DiVita
Noisecreep
Noisecreep
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kings of 21st century thrash Municipal Waste let it rip on "High Speed Steel," the scorching new song that serves as the band's ode to classic heavy metal. Drummer Dave Witte kicks things off with a spotlight fill and the guitars are quickly off to the races as the Waste tear...

noisecreep.com

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Death Metal Band Motivates Runners in Middle of Marathon

Imagine the site recently when runners in the Pittsburgh Marathon were digging deep to finish out their respective runs only to cross paths with members of a death metal band digging deep to deliver gutturals and crushing riffs as a source of motivation. That's exactly what happened this past Sunday (May 1) with the band Leprosy turned up to show their support.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Witte
Noisecreep

Former Danzig + D Generation Bassist Howie Pyro Has Died at 61

Howie Pyro, the bassist who co-founded glammy New York punk act D Generation and played in Danzig, died on Wednesday (May 4) at 61, Rolling Stone said. The magazine reported that D Generation vocalist Jesse Malin confirmed that Pyro, whose real name was Howard Kusten, died from COVID-19-related pneumonia. Pyro had been in a Los Angeles hospital recovering from a liver transplant after battling liver disease.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Waste#Steel#Metal#Slime And Punishment#Ode#High Speed Steel
Noisecreep

Petition Launched to Recognize The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad in Grammys ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Inevitably every year the Grammy "In Memoriam" segment comes with some disappointment for hard rock and metal fans as notable musicians end up not being recognized on "music's biggest night." But with the death of The Black Dahlia Murder's Trevor Strnad this week, a new online petition is hoping to gain the attention of the Recording Academy, making sure that Strnad is remembered when next year's "In Memoriam" segment airs.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Noisecreep

10 Best Metal Covers of Hit Pop Songs

Although pop and metal may seem like polar opposites, they honestly have a lot in common. Namely, tons of metal fans and artists enjoy softer styles (and vice versa); thus, even the most unconventionally brutal tastes could go hand in hand with lighter mainstream fare. In the end, a good track is a good track no matter its genre.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

What Lamb of God’s Randy Blythe Was Most Surprised By When Playing With ‘School of Rock’ Kids

The Metal Tour of the Year's second leg has been underway since early April, with Megadeth, Lamb of God, Trivium, and In Flames bringing metal to the masses all across North America. Randy Blythe, naturally, is out with his bandmates, but it wasn't too long ago he played with a bunch of School of Rock Kids, who left him blown away by the experience.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Noisecreep

See Footage From the First Three Black Dahlia Murder Shows Ever

Finding videos from a band's performances while they were still in their infancy is like finding gold. Footage from death metallers The Black Dahlia Murder's first three shows ever has surfaced online, and the band actually shared it on their socials so their fans can check it out. The band...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Iron Maiden Approve of Wordle Answer

Wordle, the word puzzle that has taken over the globe, has even seeped into the life of metal-legends Iron Maiden. Last Saturday, (May 14) the insidious daily challenge (that dares you to guess a 5-letter word via process of elimination,) caught the eye of whomever runs the Iron Maiden Twitter account. And it seems they liked it enough to bring it to the attention of their 2.3 million followers.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Killswitch Engage Members Share What They Really Thought of Nu Metal

It's not uncommon for music scenes to grow as a direct response to something that's popular at the time, and in the early 2000s, metalcore really started to find a foothold amidst all the nu metal that was ruling radio. Killswitch Engage emerged during that period, with their label even pushing their music as an alternative to nu metal. So how do the Killswitch Engage guys really feel about nu metal? They shared their thoughts with Metal Hammer.
ROCK MUSIC
Noisecreep

Metallica’s James Hetfield Admits Insecurity Onstage, Gets Group Hug From Bandmates

The return to the concert stage post pandemic is eliciting plenty of emotions from musicians these days, and even though Metallica have played several times in recent years, it still doesn't keep the band from getting caught up in the moment. During a recent show in Brazil, singer James Hetfield served up a rare moment of bare emotional vulnerability with the crowd, speaking of his insecurities on that given night.
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Noisecreep

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
126K+
Views
ABOUT

From metal to rock, weve got the latest music videos, songs and exclusive interviews with hard rock, classic rock and metal bands.

 https://noisecreep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy