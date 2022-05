The Who honored the victims of the 1979 crowd surge in Cincinnati on their first performance in the city since the tragedy took place. Pete Townshend, Roger Daltrey and the band performed for no fee at the TQL Stadium last night, turning the event into a memorial for the 11 fans who died at the Riverfront Coliseum (now Heritage Bank Center) on their previous visit. Nine of the victims’ families were represented in the crowd, given pride-of-place seats after having had dinner with the band, multiple sources reported.

