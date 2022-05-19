Revamped Arlington Reservoir opening set for June 18
By Joseph Connelly, Bob Sprague
The public is invited to join members of the Arlington Park and Recreation Commission as they officially cut the ribbon on the fully renovated Arlington Reservoir at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 18. The grand-reopening events for the project is set for 10 to 2 that day. "The Arlington community...
The Arlington-Belmont Crew novice boys won a place last weekend at the U.S. Rowing Nationals, as the team seeks support for its fund-raiser, which ends Friday, May 27. "We are asking the Arlington and Belmont communities to support the Arlington-Belmont Crew Team and purchase tickets as part of our May Virtual Cash Calendar fund-raiser," said Doug Rosner, A-B Crew board president.
Those who fantasize of frolicking among farm animals can have their dreams come true at True Vine Farm, a 13.3-acre estate located in Hamilton. The elegant home surrounded by natural beauty is currently listed at $5.75 million. Measuring 7,742 square feet, the six-bed, eight-bath (six full, two half) home was...
WESTWOOD, Mass. — Heavy rain and whipping winds tore through Westwood early Sunday evening, toppling a large, old tree on Grove Street, taking down wires and three utility poles with it. The force was enough to cause several other utility poles to shift in the ground. “Heard kind of...
MASS. - As the weather heats up, so does the Massachusetts Department of Transportation’s plans for work on and around the state’s roadways. They're looking to hire 120 to 150 summer interns ages 16 to 18 years old across the state. From Berkshire County to Metro Boston, seasonal...
BOSTON — A Massachusetts bridge that crosses MBTA Commuter Rail and Amtrak train tracks was abruptly closed by MassDOT Friday afternoon. MassDOT said the River Street Bridge in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood would be closed until further notice, effective immediately. Amtrak trains on the Northeast Corridor, as well as...
Two established businesses in Belmont Center are on the move. CVS/Pharmacy officially opens Sunday, May 22, in its new location adjacent to Trinktisch across Leonard Street from its former site. The move which was anticipated since last year leaves the former location at 60 Leonard St. vacant, adding to the number of empty storefronts in Belmont’s main business center.
Below is an announcement from the Central Massachusetts Mosquito Control Project:. Central Mass. Mosquito Control Project has begun accepting requests to spray for adult, flying mosquitoes. Check the “Service Request” button to the right on the homepage after that date. Requests for spraying will not be accepted before that date or by email.
People backed Massachusetts beaches on Saturday in the hopes of getting relief during a blazing hot weekend, but officials are asking them to stay out of the water for the time being. While DCR is hiring lifeguards, they won’t start manning the beaches until Memorial Day weekend, according to Acting...
READING – A virtual red flag was raised on the Town Common Tuesday night. A Supreme Court decision earlier this month on Boston’s use of flags at City Hall Plaza has put a halt to Reading’s plan to raise the Pride Flag in June, along with any other future flags as well.
It didn't last long, but a wind-heavy storm brought down trees and power lines in Hyde Park and Roslindale and turned Truman Parkway by the Hyde Park Stop & Shop into a lake. But after it was all done, Pleasure Bay in South Boston got a double rainbow, as photographed by David Geller.
The town Zoning Board of Appeals is due to meet Tuesday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m., to hold four hearings via this Zoom link >>. Docket # 3688 : 44 Edmund Road. Docket # 3698 : 39 Tufts St.. Docket # 3696 : 82 Grandview Road. April 5, 2022: Zoning...
BOSTON — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is warning travelers that traffic on the Maurice J. Tobin Memorial Bridge could experience slowdowns on Sunday due to movie filming. MassDOT announced Saturday that filming will take place from 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday on the Tobin Bridge, which carries Route...
NEWBURY, Mass. — A woman is dead and a man and child are injured after they were struck by a vehicle at a farm stand in a village of Newbury, Massachusetts. Newbury police Chief John Lucey said the crash happened at about 3:35 p.m. Saturday at Sforza Family Farm in Byfield, which is near the Byfield Greenhouse and Garden Center on Chute Road.
A private island could turn into a “zen-like 365 day at-home vacation opportunity,” according to the real estate listing. The Clinton home, which is located at 35 South Meadow Road, is for sale for $1,399,900. It includes six bedrooms, 2.5-baths and 7,008 square feet, according to the listing.
Effective: 2022-05-22 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts North central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, or near Natick, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Woburn, Braintree, Chelsea, Natick, Randolph and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HANSON, Mass. — A 31-year-old man is dead after he was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train Sunday morning in Hanson, according to police. At approximately 4:50 a.m. a man was “trespassing directly in the right of way” when he was struck by the train, said MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan.
Residents of 18 units on month-to-month leases in The Bradlee Apartments, an apartment building in Medford Square, were given notice in late March that they had 30 days to permanently vacate their homes so that the building’s new property managers could renovate the units. The time frame was extended to 60 days after advocacy by city staff — placing the final move-out deadline in late May — but affected tenants said that was still too little time to find new housing and that local and state agencies were largely unhelpful.
Mark down the week of May 23 on your calendar. Draw a little mosquito on it. When your social media starts filling up with questions about low-flying helicopters on that date, you will now remember to smugly remind everyone that it’s mosquito-spraying season once again, and the choppers in the air now may mean fewer blood-sucking insects later.
