Revamped Arlington Reservoir opening set for June 18

Effective: 2022-05-22 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-22 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southern Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts Southeastern Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts North central Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 600 PM EDT. * At 458 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover, or near Natick, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. * Locations impacted include Boston, Cambridge, Quincy, Newton, Somerville, Framingham, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Arlington, Everett, Woburn, Braintree, Chelsea, Natick, Randolph and Watertown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

20 HOURS AGO