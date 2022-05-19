ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago shooting: Man, 63, shot outside gas station in Fuller Park, CPD says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

A man was shot in the face at a gas station in the Fuller Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side Thursday afternoon.

Chicago police said the 63-year-old was inside his car at the BP gas station near S. Princeton Ave. and W. Garfield Blvd when someone approached him with a handgun and fired shots.

The man was shot in the facial area and transported to University of Chicago Hospital, according to police. He was initially reported to be in good condition.

A person working inside the gas station said he did not hear any yelling or arguing before hearing a single shot. When he came outside, he saw the man bleeding.

No one is in custody. Area detectives are investigating.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Comments / 2

ain't afraid
3d ago

we are focusing on the wrong war and end. the one we have have here. Invest in this country.Call out the Illinois national guard!!!!!!!

Reply
2
ABC 7 Chicago

