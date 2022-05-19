ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Missing Henrico man found with ‘significant injuries,’ taken to hospital

By Citizen Staff
Henrico Citizen
Henrico Citizen
 4 days ago
Some members of the search group that located a missing Henrico man. (Courtesy Henrico Police)

A joint search and rescue effort involving Henrico County and state agencies located missing 29-year-old Henrico man Carlos Jabier Piche in a wooded area in Eastern Henrico May 19, according to Henrico Police.

Piche, who had been reported missing several days ago after being seen last in the 200 block of Robin Avenue, was located with “significant injuries” not far from there, police officials said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Henrico Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management’s Search and Rescue Team found Piche, working in conjunction with VDEM Piedmont Search and Rescue, Tidewater Search and Rescue, K9 Alert Search and Rescue, Dogs East, Blue and Gray, Greater Atlantic Rescue Dogs, Shenandoah Mountain Rescue Group, Blue Ridge Mountain Rescue Group, Blacksburg Volunteer Rescue Squad and Henrico Fire.

