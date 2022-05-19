5-19-22 Bonnie & Friends Hour 4

(Minot, ND) -- A Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of the Minot Police Department. Sherman LeRoy Sierra of Minot is a 73 year old Native American male. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair, is...
(Minot, ND) -- A Silver Alert is being issued by NDHP and ND BCI at the request of the Minot Police Department. Sherman LeRoy Sierra of Minot is a 73 year old Native American male. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has gray hair, is...
Comments / 0