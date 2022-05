Yesterday, Mitch Kupchak spoke to the media for the first time following the end of the season. I’ll be diving into what was said, and my thoughts on Kupchak’s responses. Mitch Kupchak’s future in Charlotte was uncertain as Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer reported in early May that the roadblock to a new contract was a “monetary divide”. However, all uncertainty has been cleared as Mitch Kupchak told the media yesterday that he signed a multi-year contract extension with the Hornets. “I will be here for the foreseeable future. I’ve agreed with the Hornets to continue to work for years to come.” He then adds “For better or for worse, I will be here for the next couple of years,” Kupchak said.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO