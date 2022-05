On this episode of The “REAL ESTATE: It’s That Simple show, our hosts Phil Nordella and Taylor Williams-Moniz talk with Angelique. Taylor begins the show by phoning in with Phil as he calls in from his vacation in Mexico. Phil and Taylor go further in depth with topics such as steps to buying a property and the rise of lower interest rates in the current market.

SANTA CLARITA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO