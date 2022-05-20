ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Pasco County Found Safe

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nx7NN_0fk0c0CW00

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Samantha Gina has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Samantha Gina, a missing-endangered 15-year-old.

Investigators say Gina is 5’5″, around 125 lbs., with multicolored hair. Gina was last seen just after 3 p.m. today in the Pensdale Dr. area of New Port Richey.

Gina was last seen wearing a black shirt, ripped blue jeans, and black boots.

If you have any information on Gina’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Pasco County, FL
Pasco County, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WFLA

Pasco sheriff’s office searching for 2 stolen semi trucks

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two semi trucks stolen from a business in Spring Hill. According to the sheriff’s office, a red and black semi (Florida tag 50BCMT), a yellow semi (Florida tag JC57LX), a 2020 enclosed trailer (3255CZ) and a 2022 enclosed trailer (QA15IM) were stolen […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested for Fentanyl Overdose That Killed Man

INVERNESS -- A Citrus County woman is accused of murder for a fentanyl overdose. The Sheriff's Office says 44-year-old Delia Dean of Floral City supplied the drug that resulted in the death of 48 year old Jonathan Bishop of Inverness in April. The toxicology report came back last week and...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pasco Sheriff S Office#The Pasco Sheriff#Pascosheriff Com#Tampafp Com#National Headlines#The Free Press#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
fox35orlando.com

1 killed, 9 injured in deadly 5-vehicle crash in Marion County involving special needs bus

LAKE MARY, Fla. - One person has died following a crash involving a bus that was transporting special needs children across Marion County, according to officials. Marion County Fire Rescue (MCFR) responded to the wreck at U.S. Highway 441 and Sunset Harbor Rd. in Summerfield on Tuesday afternoon. MCFR said one of their crews was heading back to the station from a different call when they came upon the scene three minutes after it happened.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man arrested for letting dogs suffer in hot pens

A Homosassa man was jailed under accusations he let his dogs suffer in sweltering conditions. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 36-year-old Blake D’Brell Kirkland Wednesday, May 18, on a first-degree misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty. Court records show Kirkland posted a $1,000 bond, and was ordered to appear June 9 for his arraignment.
HOMOSASSA, FL
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
118K+
Followers
15K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy