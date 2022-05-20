Missing 15-Year-Old Girl In Pasco County Found Safe

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Samantha Gina has been located safe, according to Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Pasco Sheriff’s deputies were searching for Samantha Gina, a missing-endangered 15-year-old.

Investigators say Gina is 5’5″, around 125 lbs., with multicolored hair. Gina was last seen just after 3 p.m. today in the Pensdale Dr. area of New Port Richey.

Gina was last seen wearing a black shirt, ripped blue jeans, and black boots.

If you have any information on Gina’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7. You can also report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips .

