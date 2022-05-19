ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Police investigating after gun brought to a Gwinnett County school

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
Police say someone brought a gun to a Gwinnett County school while a number of students were inside.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke with Kortni Linnear, the mother of one of the kids who witnessed the commotion.

“I’m extremely concerned. Especially with all that’s going on,” Linnear said.

Linnear first learned about what happened from her daughter.

According to the Mill Creek High School principal, a group of non-MCHS students arrived at the school on Wednesday, during one of the lunch periods.

Their exact intent is unknown, but according to the school district, when school officials found the group and then searched the car they arrived in, they found a gun.

“It could be anything with these kids, social media,” Linnear said.

In a statement, the school’s principal said in part:

“The driver of the car also had his vehicle searched, where an unloaded firearm along with other paraphernalia was found under one of the seats. School administrators immediately alerted the school resource officers and they took over the investigation and charges were filed.”

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington also spoke with clinical psychologist, Dr. Tinai James. She specializes in child and adolescent therapy. She told me that unfortunately end of school year violence is not rare.

“A lot of these kiddos are experiencing some complex trauma,” James said. “There’s this misconception from the kids’ end that because school is over or close to being over, that there are going to be no consequences for their actions… misconceptions because you still can get into a lot of trouble.”

School officials told us the group of non-MCHS students were from another school here in the district. Those students were charged in connection with the incident.

