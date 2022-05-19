ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston police working 2 separate shooting scenes across city

Police are investigating two separate shooting scenes in the Houston area.

One of Thursday's shootings happened in southwest Houston at about 1:37 p.m. in the 9700 block of Court Glen at Bissonnet. Police had little info but in a tweet at 2:59 p.m., they shared that one man was taken to a hospital.

In a 3:13 p.m. update, police updated that the man was pronounced dead at the hospital. Further details were not immediately available.

The second shooting took place after 2 p.m. in southeast Houston at the 9400 block of Cathedral, according to police.

Officers did not find anyone at the scene but later learned a victim was taken to a nearby fire station with a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital. Police said a second victim showed up at a hospital via a private vehicle.

It's unclear what happened but police said a car was parked on the side of the road when another vehicle drove up. There appears to have been an exchange gunfire between both vehicles.

Police believe the injured victims were in the car that was parked on the side of the road.

Both victims were hospitalized in critical condition, but they are expected to survive.

