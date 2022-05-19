More Summerside

Linda Dollenmeyer of Union Township.

[caption id="attachment_90733" align="alignright" width="225"] Linda Dollenmeyer of Union Township.[/caption]

If you make it from Klatte to Barg Salt Run Rd-take a drive. There are a lot of things to see. After you pass over I-275 and continue you will begin to see farmland on both sides of the road. If you slow down, you will see the sign, “Barg Farm Est. 1904!” That’s how long the farm has been there. I’m not sure how many acres they have now but —-looking to your left you can look down and see I-275. When this was built it took 25 acres from the front of the Barg Farm.

The address for Barg Salt Run was Batavia then Newtown. Now it is Cincinnati. There are three school districts on the road. West Clermont, Milford, and Northeastern. Barg Salt runs into Roundbottom Rd close to Perintown. Mr. Bargs Father and Uncle would get large stones from Salt Run take them by horse and wagon and Andy Foos who lived where Harley Davidson is now had a stone crusher. He would crush the stones into gravel that was used on the road. Mr. Barg said as he was growing up the dog would literally sleep on the road. That’s how much traffic there was. The old house was torn down in 1969. There was never an indoor bathroom, no running water — go to the well! There was heat in the kitchen and dining room only. Coal stove. Mr. Barg remembers looking out thru the cracks in the walls.

The only old building left is the corn crib. Mr. Barg tore off the old roof and found his uncle’s name written there. He put his own name next to his uncles and put the new roof on.

So — if your build something be sure to write your name where others will be able to see it when they rebuild. More later.