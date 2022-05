The Texas Rangers are still investigating the death of a man arrested and jailed in La Joya. Sixty-year-old Arturo Gomez was booked into the city jail on April 17th for public intoxication. About three hours later he was taken to a hospital after being found unconscious in his cell. He died at the hospital. Gomez’s death has not been determined.

